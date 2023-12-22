Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas Eve and kickstart your new year? Look no further.

Christmas is here! And we've got a whole sleigh full of activities to make your holidays merry and bright:

Sunday, Dec. 24

Movie - It's A Wonderful Life (1946)

Sunday, Dec. 24 - 3 p.m.

Shepherdstown Opera House

131 W. German St.

Shepherdstown, W.Va.

Popcorn, candy, soft drinks available for purchase. Admission is free. Reservations encouraged. Go to https://shepherdstownoperahouse.thundertix.com/events/221610 or call 304-876-3704.

Christmas Eve Service

Sunday, Dec. 24 - 9:30 a.m.

Antietam Church of God

4005 Harpers Ferry Road

Sharpsburg

Christmas carols and scriptures. Call 301-432-6318.

Christmas Eve Worship

Sunday, Dec. 24 - 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Pikeside United Methodist Church

25 Paynes Ford Road

Martinsburg, W.Va.

Family service includes candlelight and communion. Handicapped accessible. Call 304-263-4633 or go to www.pikesideumc.org.

Candlelight Christmas Eve Service

Sunday, Dec. 24 - 6 p.m.

Hagerstown Church of the Nazarene

141 N. Edgewood Drive

Hagerstown

Call 301-797-4524 or go to hagerstownnaz.org.

Christmas Eve Service

Sunday, Dec. 24 - 7 p.m.

Church of the Apostles UCC

336 Barnett Ave.

Waynesboro, Pa.

Candlelight and carols.

Saturday, Dec. 30

Duo Delights: Festive Treats

Saturday, Dec. 30 - 10:30 a.m.

The Station at Shepherdstown

111 Audrey Egle Drive

Shepherdstown, W.Va.

Appalachian Chamber Music Festival musicians. $13 to $39 (children younger than 16 attend free with the purchase of an adult ticket). Go to www.AppalachianChamber.org or https://www.appalachianchamber.org/2023-winter-residency.

Sunday, Dec. 31

New Year's Eve Worship

Sunday, Dec. 31 - 10:45 a.m.

Pikeside United Methodist Church

25 Paynes Ford Road

Martinsburg, W.Va.

Special music, readings and more. Handicapped accessible. Call 304-263-4633 or go to www.pikesideumc.org.

Celebrate in Style Concert

Sunday, Dec. 31 - 3 p.m.

War Memorial Building Second Floor Ballroom

102 E. German St.

Shepherdstown, W.Va.

Appalachian Chamber Music Festival musicians. $13 to $39 (children younger than age 16 attend free with the purchase of an adult ticket). $13 to $39. Go to www.AppalachianChamber.org or https://www.appalachianchamber.org/2023-winter-residency.

Donut Drop

Sunday, Dec. 31 - 5 to 7 p.m.

Public Square

Hagerstown

Kick off 2024 in Hagerstown's Public Square, complete with fireworks and live music from DJ Sidekick. Free AC&T coffee and hot chocolate, and Krumpe's donuts to the first 5,000. Sponsored by city of Hagerstown.

New Year's Eve Boro Blast

Sunday, Dec. 31 - 5 to 7:30 p.m.

Main Street Park

25 E. Main St.

Waynesboro, Pa.

Family-friendly. Free goodies, food trucks, hot cocoa and a countdown to a balloon drop. Call 717-762-0397.

2nd Annual New Year’s Eve Martin’s Famous Potato Roll Drop

Sunday, Dec. 31 - 5 to 9 p.m.

Downtown Chambersburg, Pa.

DJs at Brussel’s Café and Avocado Café, candy drop, giveaways from local vendors, $1,000 giveaway and more. Martin’s Famous Pastry Shoppe, home of Martin’s Famous Potato Rolls, will drop a pack of rolls at 9 p.m. to inaugurate 2024. Hosted by Downtown Chambersburg Inc. Email dci@chambersburg.org.

New Year's Eve Celebration: Totally Awesome 80's New Years Eve

Sunday, Dec. 31 - 8:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.

The Washington County Playhouse Dinner Theatre

44 N. Potomac St., rear

Hagerstown

Dinner and a show! Floor show, DJ, dance floor, midnight champagne toast and continental breakfast. Full cash bar available. Children younger than 5 not admitted. $100 (includes dinner and show). For tickets, go to www.washingtoncountyplayhouse.com or call 301-739-7469.

Saturday, Jan. 13

21st Annual Polar Bear Plunge

Saturday, Jan. 13 - check-in 10:30 a.m., plunge at noon

Greenbrier State Park

21843 National Pike

Boonsboro

Costume judging onsite from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. Awards for fundraising and costumes. Register in advance for $25. Option to plunge virtually at home. To register, go to www.hswcmd.org/polar-bear-plunge, email aconaway@hswcmd.org or call 301-733-2060 ext. 242. To sponsor a participant, search for favorite “polar bear." All proceeds benefit the Humane Society of Washington County.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Local events mark Christmas and New Year's holidays