Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas Eve and kickstart your new year? Look no further.
Christmas is here! And we've got a whole sleigh full of activities to make your holidays merry and bright:
Sunday, Dec. 24
Movie - It's A Wonderful Life (1946)
Sunday, Dec. 24 - 3 p.m.
Shepherdstown Opera House
131 W. German St.
Shepherdstown, W.Va.
Popcorn, candy, soft drinks available for purchase. Admission is free. Reservations encouraged. Go to https://shepherdstownoperahouse.thundertix.com/events/221610 or call 304-876-3704.
Christmas Eve Service
Sunday, Dec. 24 - 9:30 a.m.
Antietam Church of God
4005 Harpers Ferry Road
Sharpsburg
Christmas carols and scriptures. Call 301-432-6318.
Christmas Eve Worship
Sunday, Dec. 24 - 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Pikeside United Methodist Church
25 Paynes Ford Road
Martinsburg, W.Va.
Family service includes candlelight and communion. Handicapped accessible. Call 304-263-4633 or go to www.pikesideumc.org.
Candlelight Christmas Eve Service
Sunday, Dec. 24 - 6 p.m.
Hagerstown Church of the Nazarene
141 N. Edgewood Drive
Hagerstown
Call 301-797-4524 or go to hagerstownnaz.org.
Christmas Eve Service
Sunday, Dec. 24 - 7 p.m.
Church of the Apostles UCC
336 Barnett Ave.
Waynesboro, Pa.
Candlelight and carols.
Saturday, Dec. 30
Duo Delights: Festive Treats
Saturday, Dec. 30 - 10:30 a.m.
The Station at Shepherdstown
111 Audrey Egle Drive
Shepherdstown, W.Va.
Appalachian Chamber Music Festival musicians. $13 to $39 (children younger than 16 attend free with the purchase of an adult ticket). Go to www.AppalachianChamber.org or https://www.appalachianchamber.org/2023-winter-residency.
Sunday, Dec. 31
New Year's Eve Worship
Sunday, Dec. 31 - 10:45 a.m.
Pikeside United Methodist Church
25 Paynes Ford Road
Martinsburg, W.Va.
Special music, readings and more. Handicapped accessible. Call 304-263-4633 or go to www.pikesideumc.org.
Celebrate in Style Concert
Sunday, Dec. 31 - 3 p.m.
War Memorial Building Second Floor Ballroom
102 E. German St.
Shepherdstown, W.Va.
Appalachian Chamber Music Festival musicians. $13 to $39 (children younger than age 16 attend free with the purchase of an adult ticket). $13 to $39. Go to www.AppalachianChamber.org or https://www.appalachianchamber.org/2023-winter-residency.
Donut Drop
Sunday, Dec. 31 - 5 to 7 p.m.
Public Square
Hagerstown
Kick off 2024 in Hagerstown's Public Square, complete with fireworks and live music from DJ Sidekick. Free AC&T coffee and hot chocolate, and Krumpe's donuts to the first 5,000. Sponsored by city of Hagerstown.
New Year's Eve Boro Blast
Sunday, Dec. 31 - 5 to 7:30 p.m.
Main Street Park
25 E. Main St.
Waynesboro, Pa.
Family-friendly. Free goodies, food trucks, hot cocoa and a countdown to a balloon drop. Call 717-762-0397.
2nd Annual New Year’s Eve Martin’s Famous Potato Roll Drop
Sunday, Dec. 31 - 5 to 9 p.m.
Downtown Chambersburg, Pa.
DJs at Brussel’s Café and Avocado Café, candy drop, giveaways from local vendors, $1,000 giveaway and more. Martin’s Famous Pastry Shoppe, home of Martin’s Famous Potato Rolls, will drop a pack of rolls at 9 p.m. to inaugurate 2024. Hosted by Downtown Chambersburg Inc. Email dci@chambersburg.org.
New Year's Eve Celebration: Totally Awesome 80's New Years Eve
Sunday, Dec. 31 - 8:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.
The Washington County Playhouse Dinner Theatre
44 N. Potomac St., rear
Hagerstown
Dinner and a show! Floor show, DJ, dance floor, midnight champagne toast and continental breakfast. Full cash bar available. Children younger than 5 not admitted. $100 (includes dinner and show). For tickets, go to www.washingtoncountyplayhouse.com or call 301-739-7469.
Saturday, Jan. 13
21st Annual Polar Bear Plunge
Saturday, Jan. 13 - check-in 10:30 a.m., plunge at noon
Greenbrier State Park
21843 National Pike
Boonsboro
Costume judging onsite from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. Awards for fundraising and costumes. Register in advance for $25. Option to plunge virtually at home. To register, go to www.hswcmd.org/polar-bear-plunge, email aconaway@hswcmd.org or call 301-733-2060 ext. 242. To sponsor a participant, search for favorite “polar bear." All proceeds benefit the Humane Society of Washington County.
This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Local events mark Christmas and New Year's holidays