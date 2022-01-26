‘Looking Like a Wifey’: Jordyn Woods Strikes a Pose on the Court at Boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns’ Game

Jordyn Woods is always ready to do two things, look good and support her man.

The Instagram model posted a photo on the social media app wearing a fur coat, jeans, black shirt, and her Louis Vuitton bag while posing on the empty court. Woods was at the Target Center in Minneapolis watching her boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns and his Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, Jan. 23. The Timberwolves beat the New Jersey Nets 136-125.

Jordyn Woods poses on an empty court after her man’s game. (Photo: @jordynwoods/Instagram)

While flexing her good looks and outfit on the court she also showed off her wordplay in the caption. “The type of cold you don’t get used to,” she wrote.

One fan commented under Woods’ photo, replying to her caption. “That outfit is to hot for the cold,” they wrote. Others commented on her looks. “Looking like a wifey,” wrote one person while another said, “Serving looks.” Her little sister Jodie Woods became Woods’ biggest cheerleader and uploaded three different comments.

“Ok girl,” “it’s giving,” “rich auntie vibes,” she wrote.

In a 2020 interview with HelloBeautiful, she described her fashion style as “sexy,” “comfortable,” and “sporty.” Woods also spoke about how she feels like her style has changed since she’s gotten older.

She said, ‘When I was younger, I never really felt like I fit in. I was always the bigger girl. I didn’t really care about fashion. I didn’t really pay attention to it because I just felt like there wasn’t anything out there for me. I felt like there wasn’t anyone that looked like me.”

The 24-year-old explained that as she got older she became more aware of the image that one needs to “upkeep” to get into things like modeling, which is something she had started to do.

“As time went on,” she said, “I just started experimenting, trying new things and trying on things I never thought I could. And in the process, my confidence just grew and I started trying everything. My style is still evolving. I think I’m just now somewhat figuring it out, but you can catch me in sweats and athleisure on most days.”

