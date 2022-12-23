Looking for workers on Cape Cod? Individuals with disabilities want the job.

BOSTON — Even with legislation protecting people with disabilities against discrimination and company mission statements touting “equal opportunity employer” status, advocacy groups say people with disabilities are still treated unfairly when it comes to hiring.

"A lot of people struggle to find employment," said Cathy Taylor, the director of services at Cape Organization for Rights of the Disabled, known as CORD, in Hyannis. "We always tell people when they go for an interview, don't mention a disability. There are too many knee-jerk reactions."

The perceptions that employers have include the idea that hiring a person with a disability is going to cost too much money, or that the individual will always call in sick, Taylor said.

Cathy Taylor is director of services at Cape Organization for Rights of the Disabled in Hyannis.

"We're trying very hard to change that perception because it's just not true," Taylor said in a phone interview.

In Massachusetts, as of 2019, the employment rate for individuals with disabilities between the age of 18 and 64 was 38.4%, compared to an employment rate of 80.5% for individuals without disabilities, according to the Institute on Disability at the University of New Hampshire.

Barnstable County along with Nantucket, Dukes and Norfolk counties had the highest employment rate for individuals with disabilities, with Nantucket County at the highest at 62.8%, from the same 2019 study.

Reasonable accommodations, and the cost associated with that, is the biggest fear of employers, Taylor, said.

"Most accommodations don't cost that much," she said. "It could be putting a desk up on blocks. It could be rearranging furniture, moving files around."

State commission wants to figure out how to increase employment for individuals with disabilities

Earlier this month, the Disability Employment Subcommittee of the state Commission on the Status of Persons with Disabilities met to analyze initiatives that increase job opportunities for individuals with disabilities.

Subcommittee member Carl Richardson, who identifies as deafblind and serves as the Statehouse’s Americans with Disabilities Act coordinator, said his resumé always got him the interview when he was on the job hunt, but what followed after the interview was when things took a turn.

“The only thing they could focus on was how am I going to get to work every day?” Richardson said. “And I actually said to them, ‘You know what? It’s not your concern whether I can get to work every day. It’s your concern whether I can do the job.’ I blew the interview because of that.”

Of the 62,000 workplace discrimination charges filed with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission over the pandemic, 66% were disability-related. The lawsuits alleged employers had violated the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Can employment discrimination cases brought by individuals with disabilities be won?

In his years of handling employment discrimination cases, Tom Murphy, supervising attorney at the Disability Law Center in Massachusetts, said he sees all kinds of disabilities used against employees.

“Unfortunately, it’s really across the board,” said Murphy. “It could be individuals with developmental or intellectual disabilities, individuals with physical disabilities, sensory disabilities, but I would say I probably deal with more cases involving individuals who have a psychiatric diagnosis of some kind.”

Murphy added that case success rates depend on the type of case pursued.

“If it’s an issue that involves somebody who needs an accommodation currently in the workplace, those are a little more straightforward,” he said. “The focus there is, ‘What is the accommodation that they're seeking? How does it impact their ability to perform the essential functions of their job? And is it reasonable for the employer?’”

“If it's a termination case and somebody's lost their job, for many reasons, it can be a bit more complicated,” Murphy said. “It's pretty rare that there's what we call ‘direct evidence’ of discrimination where (there are) clear words or written statements that an employer has terminated somebody because of their disability, so those are usually more of an indirect method of proof.”

Diversity, equity and inclusion programs: do they prioritize people with disabilities?

Oz Mondejar, senior vice president of Mission & Advocacy at Mass General Brigham, said the myth and anxiety that individuals with disabilities can’t perform their job adequately should also be addressed in diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.

“Unlike other communities that employees are required to do work on in terms of inclusion, the disability side doesn’t always get included in the diversity efforts,” Mondejar said. “I’ve lived in those shoes, where we talk about Latino, LGBT, Black (communities), which is terrific, but disability is always a subset.”

Rep. Mathew Muratore, R-Plymouth, said financial incentives could serve as a bridge to get employers “comfortable with the population of people (with disabilities).”

Employers need workers, so now may be the time to act, according to one legislator

“I think now's the time to act on that because so many employers are looking for so many employees, and they can't get them,” Muratore said. “So this is a population that if somehow we can educate to get rid of the stigma, maybe initial and some more tax credits for them would be helpful.”

On Cape Cod, CORD runs a grant-funded program to provide students ages 14 to 21 with pre-employment skills training and internships with businesses "to get these kids the experience they need." The WRAP program — Work Readiness And Preparation — provides the wages for the worker, and the businesses are then expected to provide mentorship and training in their field, Taylor said.

For employers, there may be hesitancy about bringing up performance standards when hiring someone with a disability, Taylor said.

"If they don't do the job, you can let someone go," she said. "You can hold people to standards. They have to follow conduct rules and all these different things. So, while we're trying to get the internship, we're also trying to educate people at the same time."

There has been traction on Beacon Hill regarding tax credits for employers to hire more people with disabilities.

The existing state Disability Employment Tax Credit states, generally, that after a minimum of 12 months of continuous employment, employers can claim a state tax credit, equal to $5,000 or 30% of the wages paid to each qualified employee with a disability.

Richardson said it might be fruitful to approach promoting the value of hiring people by treating it like a deal.

“I think you have to make a business argument to employers. I would probably say, ‘Listen — according to the last census, almost 20% of people have disabilities,'” he said. “By not hiring people with disabilities, you’re segmenting yourself from 20% of the population (that) have an incredible and talented pool. You’re hurting yourself financially.’”

Hiring someone who is disabled can bring a different perspective to a business, according to one advocate

Gyasi Burks-Abbott, who serves on the boards and committees of several autism and disability organizations, including Advocates for Autism of Massachusetts and the Massachusetts Developmental Disabilities Council, said that, above all, hiring people with disabilities is the right thing to do.

“There’s a deeper argument,” said Burks-Abbott, an autism self-advocate. “Hiring disabled people gives you a different perspective, for instance, that might help you make decisions in a different way, or might change your business.”

