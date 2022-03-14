Looking for an Xbox Series X? QVC has the sought-after consoles in stock

Shop Xbox Series X consoles at QVC.

While not quite as elusive as the PS5 has been over the course of its rollout, the Xbox Series X has also faced inventory shortages, with long wait times between restocks and short windows of availability when retailers finally get them. If you've been waiting to play new games like Elden Ring until you upgrade consoles, but you haven't been able to nail down an Xbox Series X, you're in luck. QVC still has Xbox Series X consoles available, in the form of gaming bundles.

You'll end up paying more than you typically would for a basic version of the Xbox Series X console when you buy bundles at QVC, but some of that has to do with supply and demand. Previously owned and refurbished Xbox Series X consoles are retailing from third-party vendors for about $399.99 to $750 right now; for about $200 more at QVC, you can find new Xbox Series X consoles that come with additional gear, games and more.

When you buy the most barebones version of the Xbox Series X from QVC, you'll spend $954.96. The console currently retails through a third-party pro seller on Walmart's website for $724.90, so at QVC's price you'll pay $230.06 more for the console, with a few other accessories from QVC thrown in like a headset and rechargeable controller batteries.

It's not the best price we've seen, but if you want to break up your payments you can apply QVC's payment plan system, Easy Pay, to your Xbox purchase. The plan will divide your payments by five, with an initial payment of $190.99 for the most basic bundle. If you've been on the hunt and you want to ensure that you get your hands on a new Xbox Series X console, shopping at QVC may be the move, especially if you want to divvy your payments up over time.

