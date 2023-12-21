Looking for New Year's Eve activities in Anderson? We've got you covered with fun events

New Year's Eve is a time when people come together to celebrate the start of a new year.

A night of celebration, dancing and partying as people say goodbye to the old year and ring in the new one.

It is also a time to reflect on the past year and make resolutions for the future.

Dont drink and drive on New Year's Eve

According to the National Safety Council, 408 people may die on United States roadways this New Year's holiday.

The United States Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is teaming up with the South Carolina Department of Public Safety to urge drivers to think twice before drinking and driving.

NHTSA and SCDPS want all drivers to remember this life-saving message: Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.

Drivers will see officers working on a special high-visibility enforcement campaign to spread the message about the dangers of drunk driving through Jan. 1.

If you’re traveling this holiday season law enforcement recommends residents remember to plan ahead, be courteous, don’t be complacent, drive defensively, and take breaks behind the wheel. Watch your speed, limit your distractions, wear your seatbelt, and don’t drive impaired. Choose a safe driver to ride with before activities or plan to stay the night or call an Uber.

Here are some local New Year's Eve events to Ring in 2024 in Anderson County. Check back for updates.

Bleckley Station hosting New Year's Eve Party

Bleckley Station at 310 S. Main St. will host Anderson Premier's New Year's Eve Party on Dec. 31,

The event is sponsored by Hampton Furniture and Collins Landscaping.

Tickets are now on sale at theeventandersonnye.com/tickets

Eastern USA's top wedding & corporate energy band, Right to Party will perform. The band features five lead singers, a horn section and interactive musicians known for their unique sound and high-energy performances.

DJ FWB will entertain the crowd with the latest and greatest hits of 2023. He is a seasoned and well-rounded DJ, capable of moving any room he’s playing in.

There will be an open bar with specialty cocktails mixed by professional bartenders from the Typsy Gypsy Nomadic Bar.

Hors d'oeuvres and desserts will be provided by local restaurant Sullivan’s Metropolitan Grill throughout the night.

All donations and proceeds will be directed toward supporting First Light, a nonprofit dedicated to aiding survivors of sexual assault and child abuse in Anderson and Oconee Counties.

The First Light organization has served 1,228 people so far this year.

Magnetic South Brewery to host New Year's Eve party

Magnetic South Brewery located at 516 N. Main St. will host a New Year's Eve party on Dec. 31.

The party will feature music by Second Hand Mojo, Second Hand News & Mojo On Max.

There will be an early bird ball drop at 9 p.m. with a champagne toast.

New Year's Eve Dino-Size Tournament

There will be a New Years Eve Dino-Size tournament at 118 N McDuffie St.

The tournament will start at 7 p.m. and the entry fee is $30. Food, drinks, and snacks will be provided.

The tournament format will be Chaos Draft, followed by 3 Swiss rounds.

In the Dino-Sized Draft, each player in a pod of eight starts the Draft with four Draft Booster packs instead of the usual three.

This extra round increases the available card pool for players by a significant margin providing for even more combos and synergies from deck building.

Prizes will be paid out based on tournament record and everyone is guaranteed a pack regardless of rank.

Churchill's Pub hosts New Year's Eve party

There will be a New Year's Eve party at Churchill's Pub located at 2005 E. Greenville St. on Sunday, Dec 31 at 8 p.m.

There will be a live performance by the Southern Tradition Band.

Band members include James Miller, Lou McLellan, Furman Watson, Brad Sanders, and Brandon Thompson.

The band specializes in country and rock 'n' roll music. They are known for their high-energy live shows and catchy melodies.

Travis Rose covers Anderson County for the Independent Mail. Reach him via email at trose@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Anderson Independent Mail: Fun events and safety tips for a memorable New Year's Eve in Anderson.