Looking Out: You'll know when you get the saddle just right

Just in case you think that Donald J. Trump creates more controversy than anyone or anything else, I offer up two words to refute that notion.

Bicycle. Seats.

Yes. Bicycle seats, or, properly, saddles.

There are 8.1 billion people on earth today and 72 billion bicycle seats.

Jim Whitehouse

Of those 8.1 billion people, not even two of them agree on which bike saddle is the best.

As an example, I recall a day when my beloved wife Marsha and I took a ride with our friend Ninevolt. Ninevolt is 2 inches shy of 5 feet tall and full of the energy and verve her nickname suggests.

She showed up with her brand-new bicycle. It was a nice bike, but the saddle was the size of Rhode Island at low tide. Not only did it have an impressive number of square feet of surface area, but it was also obvious that the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man and all his progeny had taken up habitation beneath its polyester cover.

“Good grief, Ninevolt! That thing's bigger than the seat on a John Deere!” I said.

“Yes, isn’t it great! It’s so comfortable!” she replied.

Ten miles later, she was gasping for air as she powered up a tiny hill with that saddle that outweighed her bicycle and herself combined.

“Leather is the only way to go,” says one of my biking buddies.

“Until it rains or until you sweat,” says another.

“Leather is good, suede side out,” says a third.

“Oh, no. Smooth side out,” says a fourth.

“Manmade materials are more controllable,” says a fifth.

8.1 billion opinions are floating around out there.

As for me, I am not fussy.

No way. I take what I get as long as it is the right brand, the right style, the right material, the right color, the right size, the right shape, and the right weight. Other than those minor points, I just don’t care.

One must also consider proper adjustment of the saddle. Everyone agrees about the importance of the right way to adjust a bike saddle.

I’m sorry. That is a bit of an exaggeration. In truth, there are 8.1 billion differing viewpoints.

Many non-bikers or casual riders don’t even realize how many different adjustments can be made to a saddle.

Height of the seat post, of course. Tilt. Forward-backward position. Alignment fore and aft. All those things need attention, and the adjustments are measured in millimeters, which is an un-American term for a tiny bit, a fraction of an inch, a tad.

After spending a fortnight fiddling around changing saddle positions a millimeter at a time, the successful rider will all of a sudden say, “AHHH!”

You’ll know when you get it right.

Just yesterday I had to make one or two of those teensy-weensy saddle adjustments, so I hauled my big plastic crate of bike stuff down off the top shelf in my garage, staggering under the weight, and started looking for the right tool. It had migrated to the very bottom of the crate, so I had to remove everything else.

"This will be good,” I remember thinking. “I’ll clean out this box into which I’ve been tossing bits of bikes for years, and maybe figure out why it weighs so much.”

Bike parts are designed to be lightweight.

A good saddle, for example, may weigh only a pound. Twelve of them crammed into a plastic bin full of old pedals, tires, inner tubes, tools, nuts and bolts, and piles of parts that have no remembered use?

One ton.

— Jim Whitehouse lives in Albion.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Looking Out: You'll know when you get the saddle just right