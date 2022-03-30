Be on the lookout: Boston Police looking for two suspects wanted for attempted break in

Boston Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects wanted for an attempted breaking and entering in Dorchester on Monday evening.

The attempted break in happened in the area of 96 Bird Street in Dorchester around 5:45 p.m. on March 28th.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston Police B-2 Detectives at 617-343-4520. You can also leave an anonymous tip at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW