Be on the lookout for Clay County burglary suspects

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to be on the lookout for the individuals pictured below.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

They are suspects in a burglary that happened in the Orange Park area near Wells Road on Dec. 22, 2023.

The sheriff’s office said if you know the suspects or have information related to the burglary you are asked to contact Detective Carlson at 904-829-7100 or send him an email at acarlson@claysheriff.com.

You can also remain anonymous and submit a SaferWatch tip or contact First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477) and be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $3,000 if the information given in the tip leads to an arrest.

CCSO is asking the community to help identify these suspects in a burglary.

CCSO is on the lookout for two suspects in a burglary.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.