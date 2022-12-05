Lookout gets 5 years in East Hartford 7-Eleven heist

Dec. 5—A New Britain man who was accused of being the lookout during the November 2018 armed robbery of an East Hartford convenience store has accepted a plea bargain and received a five-year prison sentence, half the prison time he would have received in a 2019 plea offer he rejected.

ROBBERY DEAL

DEFENDANT: Dorian A.J. McGhee, 32, of New Britain

CONVICTIONS: First-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit that crime

SENTENCE: 15 years, suspended after five years in prison, followed by three years' probation

Dorian A.J. McGhee, 32, was convicted last month in Hartford Superior Court to first-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit that crime in the Nov. 27, 2018, holdup of the 7-Eleven store at 393 Burnside Ave., court records show.

He entered the plea bargain under the Alford doctrine, meaning that he didn't admit guilt but acknowledged that the prosecution's evidence was sufficient for a conviction at trial, records show.

He received a five-year prison sentence, to be followed by three years of probation, with the possibility of up to 10 more years behind bars if he violates release conditions.

McGhee has been held in lieu of bond since his arrest following vehicle and foot chases immediately after the robbery.

Connecticut inmates who have been convicted of violent crimes like robbery are eligible for parole after serving 85% of their sentences. With credit for the time he has already spent in jail, McGhee should be eligible for parole in less than three months.

He rejected a plea bargain offer in August 2019 in which he would have been convicted only of conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery but would have received a 10-year prison sentence, followed by five years of strict special parole.

As part of last month's plea bargain, McGhee admitted violating probation conditions in a second-degree assault case dating from 2017, but he received no additional punishment for that.

The 2019 plea offer would have required McGhee also to accept a conviction for possessing narcotics with intent to sell them in a November 2018 incident in Hartford. But he wasn't convicted of that crime in last month's plea bargain.

Immediately after the 7-Eleven robbery was reported to police at 1:29 a.m. Nov. 27, 2018, East Hartford police Officer Tracy P. O'Connell began following a car on Tolland Street, in what eventually became a chase into Hartford. The car got off Interstate 84 at the exit for Main Street in Hartford, then crashed into a wall as it tried to get back on the highway, the officer reported.

Three men fled on foot, but all were arrested in the area, police say.

In addition to McGhee, those arrested were Quinnshawn Ross, now 35, of East Hartford and his brother Thomas Ross, now 40, of Hartford, according to police.

Based on the store's surveillance video and the clothes the suspects were wearing when they were arrested, authorities believe Quinnshawn Ross was the robber who pointed a shotgun at the store clerk and stole the money.

Authorities believe McGhee is the man who remained at the store's door, apparently acting as a lookout, according to a report by East Hartford police Officer Mark C. Estes.

Thomas Ross isn't seen on the video and authorities believe he was waiting with the getaway car during the robbery, Estes added.

Quinnshawn Ross accepted a plea bargain in 2019 in which he was convicted of conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery and criminal possession of a firearm, and received a 10-year prison sentence. Thomas Ross accepted a plea bargain last month in which he was also convicted of conspiring in the robbery but received a sentence without immediate prison time.

