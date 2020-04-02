Lookout Services Initiatives For I-9 Compliance In A Pandemic

HOUSTON, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lookout Services is rolling out initiatives to assist employers with Form I-9 compliance amidst layoffs and to facilitate the eventual rehiring of employees in the wake of lifted government pandemic regulations. "For more than twenty years we have assisted employers with I-9 compliance, and we are continuing to support the business community during these trying times," said Arden Morley, Chief Executive Officer of Lookout Services.

One of the industries that continues to be the hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic is the food service industry. Many restaurants are currently being forced to limit their services to takeout and delivery only, which is in turn affecting their bottom line. Some smaller restaurants are choosing to temporarily close, leaving them wondering how to hire back their workers and stay I-9 compliant once the pandemic-related limitations are lifted.

In this time of uncertainty, Lookout Services is rolling out several initiatives including establishing an emergency support package for restaurants and creating a rehiring guide for businesses hoping to eventually rehire their workforce. Both are designed to help employers more seamlessly navigate pandemic-related I-9 compliance issues they will face.

Specifically, Morley announced, "We want to help restaurants using our platform with a three month emergency support package. Between now and June 30, 2020, Lookout Services will offset one hundred percent of our proceeds from any new customers we acquire and will direct these proceeds towards our receivables from our existing restaurant customers."

"With unemployment at an all-time high, businesses will soon be tasked with quickly onboarding employees in a manner that keeps them I-9 compliant, and Lookout Services can help facilitate that process," Morley concluded.

Lookout Services was founded in 1998 by employment verification attorneys who recognized the complexities of I-9 compliance. With a thorough understanding of the strict laws regarding deadlines and record keeping—and the hefty fines non-compliant companies face—Lookout Services helps their clients streamline the I-9 process.

