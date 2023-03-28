Lookout woman facing felony fraud charges

Mar. 27—A lengthy investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff's Department has resulted in multiple felony charges against a Lookout woman.

According to a press release from Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, FCSD deputies launched an investigation of a suspected credit and debit card theft and fraud situation in October 2022.

During the course of the investigation, a suspect was identified, and over 20 fraudulent transactions were discovered.

Angela Holly, 47, was recently charged with 21 felony counts of fraudulent use of an access device and 21 felony counts of computer fraud.

She was taken to Southern Regional Jail to await court proceedings.