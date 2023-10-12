Festival survivor describes Hamas gunman being tackled inside shelter
CNN’s talks to Sahar Ben-Sela, who survived the Hamas attack on an Israeli music festival that left at least 260 people dead.
As social platforms like X (formerly Twitter), Meta and TikTok face off with regulators and the theater of public opinion for how they are handling incendiary and graphic content, disinformation, writing and other media related to Hamas and Israel, Pavel Durov, the CEO of Telegram, has controversially come out to defend how his messaging app is not taking down some of the more sensitive war-related coverage that can be found there, claiming that it can prove to be an important channel for information. In his Telegram post today, Durov -- borrowing some of the more "high-level" language that other social media executives have used -- said that "Telegram's moderators and AI tools remove millions of obviously harmful content from our public platform," but he also swiftly moved on to defending the app continuing to allow sensitive content under the category of "war-related coverage."
Following a content moderation warning from European Union regulators earlier this week, Meta has published an overview of how its responding to risks on its social media platforms stemming from the Israel-Hamas war. Its blog post covers what it frames as "ongoing efforts", with some existing policies and tools for users rehashed. Under this change Meta says it will be removing content that "clearly identifies hostages when we’re made aware of it, even if it’s being done to condemn or raise awareness of their situation".
Trezor, a hardware crypto wallet company, debuted two new products this week at the Bitcoin Amsterdam conference -- and we got to take a first look at them. The new crypto wallet is designed specifically for new digital asset entrants with a focus on “maximum safety and ease of use,” Matěj Žák, CEO of Trezor, said to TechCrunch. Hardware crypto wallets are one of -- if not the -- safest ways to store your digital assets, because they’re typically not connected to the internet, inhibiting the risk of an online attack.
The company has created a new operations center with experts fluent in Hebrew and Arabic.
Valve says an anti-lag feature in AMD graphics cards tricks the anti-cheat system into banning otherwise innocent players.
Volteras aims to be the connective tissue between electric vehicles and everything they might touch — from chargers and home batteries to energy retailers and mapping apps. While flying under the radar for three years, the London-based startup tells TechCrunch that it has raised about $2.9 million and hooked up with some big partners. "It's really difficult to get data from electric vehicles and the surrounding ecosystem," Volteras founder and CEO Peter Wilson said in a call with TechCrunch.
Empire of the Ants is a forthcoming console and PC adventure that has you controlling photorealistic insects in a gorgeously-rendered world. It was built using Unreal Engine 5.
