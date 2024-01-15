‘Looks like Grinch-y paws!:’ WSDOT crews remove icicles from inside tunnels

Washington State Department Transportation crews braved the cold to remove icicles from inside tunnels along State Route 14 Saturday night.

Last night our crews worked to remove icicles from the inside of tunnels along SR 14. W/ the continued freezing temps, ice on the roadways and structures is expected. Delay travel if possible.



Thank you for your patience & for staying off the roads as we face this cold together. pic.twitter.com/rnBj2SvTt5 — WSDOT SW (@wsdot_sw) January 14, 2024

The Oregon Department of Transportation said they look like the Grinch’s paws.

“Looks like Grinch-y paws! Stay safe out there friends!” said OregonDOT.

WSDOT also asked people to delay travel if possible.

“With the continued freezing temps, ice on the roadways and structures is expected,” said a spokesperson. “Thank you for your patience & for staying off the roads as we face this cold together.”