‘Looks Like You’ll Need to Give It Another Go’: Cardi B Posts Hilarious Reaction of Daughter Kulture Finding Out She Was Getting a Little Brother

Hip-hop artist Cardi B shared a video of her 3-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus reacting to the news that she was getting a baby brother.

Cardi B and her husband Offset had a son on Sept. 4, and the couple caught their daughter’s reaction on video when they gave her the news she was getting another sibling. Offset also has an 11-year-old son, Jordan, a 6-year-old son, Kody, and a 6-year-old daughter, Kalea, in addition to Kulture and his newborn.

Cardi B and daughter Kulture. Photo: @iamcardib/Instagram

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper answered a question from a fan on Twitter about how her daughter reacted to the news that Cardi B was pregnant. “What was Kulture’s reaction when you told her were having another baby & that it was boy?”

In response, the rapper posted an adorable video of Kulture responding to the news she was going to have a baby brother. Little Kulture had been planning on having a little sister. When her mother told her that she was having a boy, Kulture was not persuaded.

“Yeah, but it’s a boy,” said Cardi B. “No, a baby sister,” replied the determined toddler.

Fans joked that she and Offset should oblige the little girl due to her unwavering determination.

“Darnit mom,” said one fan. “She wants a baby sister!! Looks like you’ll need to give it another go.”

“[In] other words, Kulture is saying ‘try again mommy’ she will not be happy to she gets a sister. Good morning,” wrote another fan.

Despite initially being disappointed that she wasn’t getting a little sister, Kulture loves being a big sister, according to her mom. Another fan asked her, “#AskCardiAMAs How does your daughter like being a big sister?”

“She loves it,” replied the singer. “Only get sad when she wants to play but the baby needs silence to sleep.”

The “WAP” singer also dropped an episode of herself learning how to cook a Thanksgiving dinner with Ciara and Chef Kwame Onwuachi on the Nov. 24 episode of “Cardi Tries” on Facebook.

The 29-year-old said she was fearful of cooking Thanksgiving dinner. “I feel like just having the pressure on your shoulders that you have to do the Thanksgiving one is scary,” said Cardi B.

“There’s nothing to be scared of,” Onwuachi assured her. “There’s no stress in Kwame’s kitchen.”

Onwuachi taught the ladies how to make a Caribbean Thanksgiving of fried jerk turkey, truffle macaroni and cheese, rice and peas with coconut milk and purple potato ice cream. The two singers also decorated cakes that the chef made.

After her lesson, Cardi B was not convinced of her Thanksgiving skills but conceded that she learned a lot from Onwuachi.

“I still don’t want to take the Thanksgiving dinner hat, but I feel like I could do like a little Sunday dinner,” she said.

