It Looks Like Mitchell Services Limited's (ASX:MSV) CEO May Expect Their Salary To Be Put Under The Microscope

The results at Mitchell Services Limited (ASX:MSV) have been quite disappointing recently and CEO Andrew Elf bears some responsibility for this. Shareholders will be interested in what the board will have to say about turning performance around at the next AGM on 16 November 2022. It would also be an opportunity for shareholders to influence management through voting on company resolutions such as executive remuneration, which could impact the firm significantly. We present the case why we think CEO compensation is out of sync with company performance.

How Does Total Compensation For Andrew Elf Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

According to our data, Mitchell Services Limited has a market capitalization of AU$87m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth AU$739k over the year to June 2022. That's a notable decrease of 9.1% on last year. Notably, the salary which is AU$433.3k, represents a considerable chunk of the total compensation being paid.

In comparison with other companies in the industry with market capitalizations under AU$306m, the reported median total CEO compensation was AU$362k. Accordingly, our analysis reveals that Mitchell Services Limited pays Andrew Elf north of the industry median. Moreover, Andrew Elf also holds AU$228k worth of Mitchell Services stock directly under their own name.

Component 2022 2021 Proportion (2022) Salary AU$433k AU$400k 59% Other AU$306k AU$414k 41% Total Compensation AU$739k AU$814k 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 60% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 40% is other remuneration. There isn't a significant difference between Mitchell Services and the broader market, in terms of salary allocation in the overall compensation package. If salary dominates total compensation, it suggests that CEO compensation is leaning less towards the variable component, which is usually linked with performance.

A Look at Mitchell Services Limited's Growth Numbers

Over the last three years, Mitchell Services Limited has shrunk its earnings per share by 92% per year. In the last year, its revenue is up 11%.

Few shareholders would be pleased to read that EPS have declined. And while it's good to see some good revenue growth recently, the growth isn't really fast enough for us to put aside my concerns around EPS. It's hard to argue the company is firing on all cylinders, so shareholders might be averse to high CEO remuneration. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has Mitchell Services Limited Been A Good Investment?

The return of -34% over three years would not have pleased Mitchell Services Limited shareholders. So shareholders would probably want the company to be less generous with CEO compensation.

To Conclude...

Given that shareholders haven't seen any positive returns on their investment, not to mention the lack of earnings growth, this may suggest that few of them would be willing to award the CEO with a pay rise. At the upcoming AGM, they can question the management's plans and strategies to turn performance around and reassess their investment thesis in regards to the company.

While CEO pay is an important factor to be aware of, there are other areas that investors should be mindful of as well. We've identified 2 warning signs for Mitchell Services that investors should be aware of in a dynamic business environment.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

