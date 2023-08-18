It Looks Like No One Wants To Be Ron DeSantis' Guest At GOP Debate

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis could theoretically win the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, but that doesn’t mean voters actually want to hang out with him.

RealClearPolitics.com shows DeSantis in second place with Republicans, with slightly less than 15%, trailing Donald Trump, who leads in the polls with about 55%.

Trump’s massive lead may not be enough to humiliate DeSantis, but a tweet the governor posted three days ago suggests that voters aren’t really into him.

On Monday, the governor tweeted about a contest in which one person would win a chance to fly to Milwaukee on Aug. 23 to be DeSantis’ guest at the first GOP presidential debate, which Trump is probably ditching:

Yes, this is really happening. I’m flying out one LUCKY winner for a VIP Experience they’ll never forget at this year’s first GOP Presidential debate. Sound interesting? Enter now for a chance to win!

Yes, this is really happening. I'm flying out one LUCKY winner for a VIP Experience they'll never forget at this year's first GOP Presidential debate.



Sound interesting? Enter now for a chance to win! — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) August 15, 2023

Although DeSantis has 2.1 million followers on Twitter, er, X, the vast vast majority don’t seem that excited about being his debate guest.

As of Thursday evening, the contest post had been viewed more than 274,000 times but had only been liked 48 times, with just 15 reposts and 41 quote tweets, an astonishingly low amount of engagement considering the governor’s massive social media following.

Twitter users couldn’t help but notice. Oh, and pile on,

Three days later, this post has 32 likes. https://t.co/g2gzcnQmna — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) August 17, 2023

3 days later, 40 likes. Yikes. Maybe there's some patriots out there who will see this and are willing to sign up for Ron's VIP experience?



Y'all know what to do🏴☠️ https://t.co/vDCBs29Tj3 — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) August 17, 2023

No this is really unbelievable, how is his engagement so low? This is nuts https://t.co/WDw4V0nUd2 — GSB 🇧🇷 (@Gsb_Esq) August 17, 2023

I’m only QTing so I can be 4% of his engagement on this by myself https://t.co/jlMbgtYnFz — James Dator (@James_Dator) August 17, 2023

How often do you see a raffle where if you enter, the odds of winning are 100%? https://t.co/8iPJTBsHuY — MitchellSushi (@mitchellsushi_) August 17, 2023

Ron Ron, at least buy some bots to boost your engagement, this is pathetic. — Francis 🇦🇺 (@FrancisOKC) August 17, 2023

HuffPost reached out to the DeSantis campaign for comment but no one immediately responded.

Still, the lack of engagement is just another snafu plaguing the DeSantis campaign at a time when he could use a boost.

Earlier Thursday, the governor was mocked after it was revealed that he plans to “defend Trump” at the GOP debate even though he can’t win the Republican nomination without attacking the former president.

In addition, he canned campaign manager Generra Peck as part of a shake-up aimed at reinvigorating his faltering White House bid.

Earlier this month, he stirred up some controversy when he vowed to “start slitting throats” on his first day as president.

