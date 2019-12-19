This Is What It Looks Like When Octopuses Attack

Recently, footage of a Giant Pacific Octopus attacking an eagle emerged online. Upon viewing the video approximately 37 times, we had some questions—namely, "Wait, when did octopuses get so metal?"

So we immediately rang up David Scheel, a professor of marine biology, aquarium husbandry, and animal behavior at Alaska Pacific University, to break down the clip, as well as several other videos of the mollusk doing its most vicious business (and occasionally being on the receiving end). Here, then, we present some expert color commentary on what exactly is happening during octopus attacks.



