Looks like Republicans' star Biden impeachment witness is a liar. Who saw that coming?

I have to wonder if Republicans who live to serve Donald Trump, like the ones in the U.S. House of Representatives trying their darndest to impeach President Joe Biden, ever get sick of sprinting head first into brick walls.

We learned Thursday that one of the key cogs in the House impeachment inquiry of the president – the source of some of the biggest allegations against Biden – has been charged by the Justice Department on, to use legal parlance, making up a bunch of crap.

The source's name is Alexander Smirnov, a 43-year-old FBI informant. For those not intimately familiar with the right wing’s expanded Hunter Biden universe, Smirnov’s the source at the heart of an FBI document, known as an FD-1023, that Fox News and congressional Republicans declared was proof-positive that Biden and his son were enmeshed in a Ukrainian bribery scheme while Biden was still vice president.

Hunter Biden appears at a House Committee on Oversight and Accountability hearing on Jan. 10, 2024.

The Biden impeachment bombshell that wasn't

To give you a taste of the near-orgasmic MAGA-ville reaction to the initial release of this “bombshell” FBI document last year, consider this quote from Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York to Fox News: “This is the biggest political corruption scandal, not only in my lifetime, but I would say the past 100 years.”

Yeah, Elise, about that.

In 2020, after Biden became a presidential candidate, the informant told his FBI handler an elaborate story. He alleged that in 2015 and 2016, he met with executives from the Ukrainian energy company Hunter Biden worked for, Burisma, and that they told him about $5 million bribes paid to the younger Biden and then-Vice President Biden.

These alleged – and now obviously made-up – bribes were to get the elder Biden to deal with a Ukrainian prosecutor, or some such nonsense.

GOP lies: Crime in America is down, rudely interfering with GOP narrative that it's out of control

Anyway, turns out it’s all a load of hooey, which rational people who read things knew from the jump, because there was literally zero evidence backing up the informant’s claims.

And if there had been, Trump’s DOJ would’ve been on it like a bear on a highway honey spill.

Allegations underpinning GOP impeachment inquiry go poof

According to the indictment, “The events the Defendant first reported to the Handler in June 2020 were fabrications,” and Smirnov’s earliest contact with Burisma executives was in 2017, after Biden had left office.

It also turns out Smirnov didn’t like Biden and routinely slammed him in messages to his handler.

Per the indictment: “In short, the Defendant transformed his routine and unextraordinary business contacts with Burisma in 2017 and later into bribery allegations against Public Official 1, the presumptive nominee of one of the two major political parties for President, after expressing bias against Public Official 1 and his candidacy.”

So much for the 'Biden crime family' lore

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., at a House Committee on Oversight and Accountability hearing on Sep. 28, 2023.

I’d be remiss not to examine some of the other excited Republican reactions to these now debunked claims:

Rep. Jim Banks of Indiana posted on social media – “Most corrupt family to ever live in the White House! Impeach!”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of the People’s Republic of Nuttery wrote – “Is this why Biden has America involved in the war in Ukraine??? Joe Biden is a criminal and is compromised!”

Rep. Andy Barr of Kentucky noted – “The Biden family corruption saga continues.”

Fox News' Sean Hannity sure looks silly now

And good ol’ Sean Hannity on Fox News, on the night the FD-1023 document was released, said Biden is “compromised” and has been “very credibly accused of public corruption on a scale this country has never seen before.”

Media Matters for America reported that Hannity did 85 segments on his show in 2023 centered around these allegations.

About that border problem: Goofy 'God's Army' convoy on Texas border shows Trump's MAGA movement is just one long con

Things just aren't going great for the House GOP's impeachment plans

House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., has already tripped over his own stupid time and time again with his limp attempt to impeach Biden.

Star witness after star witness has wound up saying under oath the opposite of what Republicans want them to say.

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., speaks at the Capitol in Washington, Nov. 29, 2023.

Take this recent testimony, reported by The Washington Post, from Eric Schwerin, a former business associate of Hunter Biden: “I am not aware of any financial transactions or compensation that Vice President Biden received related to business conducted by any of his family members or their associates nor any involvement by him in their businesses. None.”

Ouch.

Thursday’s indictment of the GOP’s lynchpin source – which came via the special counsel who is investigating and has charged Hunter Biden – would, in any reasonable world, be the end of Comer and the Keystone-Kop Republicans’ impeachment crusade.

But we do not, of course, live in a reasonable world. We live in one where loyal Republican lawmakers bow their heads to Trump then relish the chance to run straight into brick walls – concussions, embarrassment and failure be damned.

Follow USA TODAY columnist Rex Huppke on X, formerly Twitter, @RexHuppke and Facebook facebook.com/RexIsAJerk

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page, on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: GOP Biden impeachment witness charged for lying about Hunter. Shocker!