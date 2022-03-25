'It looks and smells fishy': Attorney for Somerset DA Jeff Thomas questions AG's role

Following a hearing Friday, an attorney for suspended Somerset County District Attorney Jeff Thomas asserted that the state attorney general should not prosecute Thomas's case.

Thomas, who was charged last year with sexual assault, and his legal counsel Ryan Tutera stood on the Somerset County Courthouse addressed members of the media after a court hearing about obtaining discovery items. Tutera said they believe that the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General is the wrong prosecuting arm in this case.

Tutera implied that it's improper for Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro's team to handle the case because his office employs former Somerset County District Attorney Lisa Lazzari-Strasiser — the incumbent office-holder that Thomas bested in the 2019 general election.

'A very local, political climate'

According to Tutera, the situation in Somerset County is "a very local, political climate."

"We are going to look into motions to question whether or not this attorney general's office should even consider prosecuting Jeffrey Thomas, because quite frankly the outgoing DA, and she is in charge of the prosecution integrity unit," Tutera said. "I think that smells a little fishy.

"We are going to be looking into that and go from there."

Lazzari-Strasiser works for Shapiro's Conviction Integrity Unit, which deals with closed cases. A phone call and email to the attorney general's office has not yet been returned.

Where will Jeff Thomas's trial be held?

Tutera added that talk of requesting a change in location of the trial or where the jurors will be chosen is just that — talk.

"We are happy to have this case tried by the people of Somerset County," he said.

"We believe people of Somerset County like Jeff. I think people of Somerset County, at least what we've learned with our boots on the ground, that they think this case stinks. They think it looks and smells fishy."

What happened with quashing subpoenas?

During the hearing Friday, Senior Judge Timothy Creany dismissed a local business owner's request to quash subpoenas demanding detailed employment information about three employees possibly related to the sexual assault charges against Thomas. Tutera withdrew the motion to dismiss the quashing of the subpoenas.

On Dec. 20, subpoenas "for the production of documents (basically entire employment files) and things" were served at Tutera's request. The defense was seeking employment files of the woman who — according to Pennsylvania State Police — Thomas assaulted on the evening of Sept. 18. Records on two other individuals at her place of employment were sought as well.

The owner of the business that employs the woman and two others responded through his attorney, Michael Parrish Jr. of Johnstown, and requested that the court quash the subpoenas.

Though the judge dismissed the request when the defense withdrew its motion, Tutera noted that the defense was not giving up in this regard, but changing tactics. He said they plan to obtain the information through a civil filing instead.

Other proceedings & Thomas defamation suit

Creany set April 20 as the last day for the defense and the prosecution to file motions and April 29 as the day when those motions are to be heard in court.

Jury selection is scheduled for June 7. The trial is to start immediately after the jury is seated.

"We are ready for trial," Tutera said.

Additionally, he noted that the Amy Thomas — the suspended district attorney's wife — had filed a defamation suit Feb. 11 with the office of the Somerset County prothonotary. The defamation suit is against the woman who police said Thomas sexually assaulted.

