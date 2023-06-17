‘It looks like a warzone;’ Tenants speak out after large police presence called to Dayton building

Tenants are speaking out after a large police investigation was called to a Dayton building Saturday.

Around 11:30 a.m. multiple agencies from around Montgomery County were called to the 400 block of Linden Avenue after reports of a man with a gun who had run into the building there, according to initial reports.

The over 100,000 square feet building is home to multiple rentable businesses.

One of those businesses is Silica Dreams LLC. The owner, Sean Mckinney, said he has never seen something like this happen here.

“You hear some noise... never seen anything SWAT team, bomb squad... this is where I bring my daughter, this is where I work,” Mckinney said.

“It’s not regular to see. It looks like a warzone,” he added.

He said he noticed two ambulances coming down Huffman Avenue and wondered what was happening when officers confronted him.

Mckinney said he was in the parking lot of the building around 30 minutes before the incident happened.

He hopes whatever is going on get’s resolved peacefully.

“I think we need to stand together as a community and work in creating a safe environment for all of us to thrive,” Mckinney said.

Brian Shaffer works at a video production company in the building and said at first he didn’t hear anything.

That was until he was on the second floor and looked out the window.

“I thought there was something happening across the road, ran back and grabbed our cameras, walked out that door and surrounded with guns pointed at me and escorted away,” Shaffer.

He described the building layout as “confusing.”

As of 4:50 p.m., Dayton police are still asking those in the area to stay in their homes.

We will continue monitoring this story and update as new information becomes available.

Photos from: Thomas Hamlin/Staff

