The looming danger in high-tech car safety systems: Experts

Get behind the wheel of a new car and be amazed at the suite of safety features available. Blind spot detection. Rear-view cameras. Automatic emergency braking. Lane departure warning. These driver-assist technologies are proliferating as cars become increasingly sophisticated computers.

At the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, which opens to the press on Monday, consumers can expect to hear how automakers are loading up their vehicles with sensors, cameras, radar and other technologies to keep drivers safer and more secure on the road. But are they doing the trick? And are drivers willfully surrendering their skills to a machine?

Ten percent of drivers recently surveyed by Esurance said they believe semi-autonomous technology in cars is hindering their driving. Nearly 30 percent of respondents admitted that warning sounds — the audible alerts, beeps and blinking lights — could be distracting. Moreover, one in four drivers are disabling at least one feature intended to increase their safety, Esurance found.

At the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Brandon Mason, an automotive analyst and director at PwC, said he witnessed technology that monitors a driver’s eyes and posture via cameras and retinal display. If the car’s computer senses the driver’s eyelids are drooping, for example, an alert will go off. Computers are also learning to surveil a driver’s hands at all times. Automakers may have good intentions with these in-vehicle features but there could be negative consequences too, he pointed out.

“Drivers could become overly reliant on these technologies,” he told ABC News. “The technology may be smarter but not always safer.”

The number of accidents in the U.S. since the mid 2000s have been on the rise, he noted, about the same time automakers began introducing some of this tech. Accidents related to distracted driving have also been on an upward trajectory, he said.

Automakers are “struggling to find a balance” between what consumers want in cars and what technology to include, he said, adding that they still cannot control “the human element.”

In 2016, 37,461 people died in motor vehicle crashes, up from 32,744 in 2014, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which works in partnership with the auto industry to ensure drivers are equipped with the latest safety technologies. Distracted driving accounted for 3,450 deaths in 2016, the agency said. Texting, eating, drinking and fidgeting with the radio or navigation are all causes of distracted driving.

Mason and Ed Kim, a veteran automotive industry expert and vice president of industry analysis at AutoPacific, both believe these safety features are steps toward fully autonomous vehicles.

Carmakers are “mentally preparing the general public for this autonomous future,” Kim told ABC News. “It’s all about messaging.”

Consumers will often pay more for safety technologies and safety ranks as a top reason for selecting a vehicle, according to research done by AutoPacific. Automakers are also choosing names that evoke safety, such as the Ford Co-Pilot 360, Toyota Motor Sense, Acura Watching and Honda Sensing, for their driver-assist technology, Kim noted.

