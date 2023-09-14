Looming health care walkout, Kaiser strike authorized by unions in 4 states; 3 more may follow

Nearly 64,000 Kaiser Permanente health care workers in California, Oregon and Washington who demand better pay and more robust staffing have authorized a strike if no new contract is reached when the current deal ends Sept. 30.

The nurses, support staff and other health care workers that are part of the Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers West unions are prepared to walk off the job without a new deal. About 98% of SEIU-UHW members in California authorized a strike during a two-week vote.

In a separate vote also announced Thursday, 4,000 Kaiser workers in Oregon and Washington authorized a strike. Last week, Kaiser Permanente workers in Colorado authorized a strike. Union members representing Kaiser workers in other states could authorize a strike. In all, 85,000 Kaiser health care workers in seven states are demanding new contracts.

Union officials said unless a new deal is reached, it could be the largest ever health care worker strike in the United States.

“Kaiser executives have refused to engage with frontline healthcare workers on the majority of issues that impact the care of our patients," Caroline Lucas, executive director of the Coalition for Kaiser Permanente Unions, said in a statement. "Kaiser executives have failed to issue an economic proposal that would adequately address the Kaiser short staffing crisis. In fact, the current position of Kaiser executives will accelerate the short staffing crisis that is having disastrous consequences for patients within the Kaiser network.”

The unions want Kaiser to improve staffing levels that worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic and address demands on wages and benefits, said Dave Regan, president of the SEIU-UHW.

The Kaiser unions seek a four-year contract with pay hikes of 7% during the first two years and 6.25% in years three and four. The unions want workers to be eligible for an annual performance bonus that would equal a percentage of their annual wages if goals are met. In past years, workers have been eligible for bonuses of up to 3% of wages if all performance goals are met.

Thousands of nursing homes would have to add workers under Biden plan to make them safer

Labor union strikes proliferate

The Kaiser strike authorization comes as unions representing health care workers and other industries are increasingly flexing their power and demands.

In 2022, about 15,000 nurses in Minnesota walked off the job to demand better pay and improved staffing they say was critical to improve patient care. Nurses at seven hospitals in the Minneapolis and Duluth metro regions halted work Monday as hospitals recruited temporary nurses to maintain most services during the three-day strike.

A contract between the United Auto Workers representing 146,000 workers and the Big Three automakers – General Motors, Ford and Stellantis – is set to expire at 11:59 p.m. tonight. Without a new contract, the union said targeted strikes could begin at the automakers' facilities.

Last month, UPS and the Teamsters union representing more than 300,000 rank-and-file UPS workers ratified a five-year contract, narrowly averting a large-scale strike that could have disrupted parcel shipping nationwide. Hollywood screenwriters have been on strike since May and a guild representing actors since mid-July.

Doctors, nurses risked their lives to battle COVID. Now they're facing a mental health crisis

Kaiser unions: Improve staffing, pay

Kaiser and the unions formed a labor-management partnership about 25 years ago after contentious bargaining and strife in the 1980s and 1990s, with the goal of smoother negotiations. That partnership worked well for years, Regan said, but frontline workers say the partnership has deteriorated over the past five years.

The union proposed managers and frontline workers annual bonuses be evaluated on similar criteria. Over the past year, managers received bonuses while frontline workers did not, Regan said.

On Labor Day, nearly two dozen union members were arrested and released after a march and protest that ended at Kaiser Permanente hospital in Hollywood, California. The union members were calling attention to what they describe as unsafe staffing levels.

Datosha Williams is a Kaiser Permanente non-clinical customer service representative in Gardena, south of Los Angeles. Williams, who also serves on the union's national bargaining team, said her co-workers are frustrated over staffing levels they believe are unsafe for workers and patients.

Williams said COVID-19 "shined a whole lot of light" on a long-standing, health care staffing crisis exacerbated by the pandemic.

"Nurses are doing the jobs of two or three people and not able to really give that care that patients deserve," Williams said.

Ken Alltucker is on X, formerly Twitter, at @kalltucker, or can be emailed at alltuck@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kaiser Permanente strike authorized: Workers may walk out in 7 states