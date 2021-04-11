A looming shortage of bacon and hot dogs could leave big cookout plans up in smoke for July Fourth when most Americans are vaccinated

Natasha Dailey
·2 min read
grill dogs
Lew Robertson/Getty Images

  • Hogs are in short supply ahead of this summer's pent-up demand for products like bacon and hot dogs.

  • That means hog-meat prices might be higher, and consumers will see fewer discounts.

  • "The whole supply chain has really been squeezed," said ArrowStream's Isaac Olvera.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Summer barbecues may taste a little different this year.

Hogs have been in short supply since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic more than a year ago. Now analysts are predicting higher prices and a short supply of pork for foods like hot dogs and bacon as restaurants re-open and summer barbecues resume as vaccinations in the US pick up pace.

The problems are "after-effects of last-year's disruption," said Christine McCracken, Rabobank executive director for animal protein.

"This goes all the way back to the start of COVID," said Isaac Olvera, food and agriculture economist at ArrowStream.

Most Americans will have been able to get the COVID-19 vaccine by July Fourth. But "many consumers still feel more comfortable with outside dining and gatherings, so I suspect grilling out is going to be a very popular activity this summer," said Anne-Marie Roerink, principal and founder of 210analytics.

With that, McCracken said there's likely pent-up demand for meat. "BBQs and family gatherings are going to be a nice way of reconnecting and will be a big driver of meat demand in the coming months," she said.

But because of lower production last year and higher disease losses this past winter, the hog supply has taken a hit, she said, and that's going to drive prices higher amid the increased demand.

"The whole supply chain has really been squeezed, and unfortunately it does not look like this is going to be something that improves between here and early summer," Olvera said.

Read more: Experts say brick-and-mortar retailers could rebound post-pandemic - but only if they channel the e-commerce boom back to their physical outposts

The numer of market hogs, piglets, and future piglets, dropped 1.8%, 1.4% and 2.5%, respectively, from March 1 2020 to March 1, 2021, according to Olvera.

The decline means retailers are likely to "price-ration supply" of hog meat, he said, so consumers will see higher prices and fewer discounts to keep stores from running out of stock.

"Bargains on meat might be tough for consumers to find this summer," McCracken said. "So my advice to consumers would be to stock up when you find a good deal."

But consumers generally shift their preferences, and retailers change up their promotional strategies, accordingly, said Roerink.

"While prices may be a bit higher, consumers are typically very creative in making adjustments in other areas to host family and friends," Roerink said.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • What is classified information, and who gets to decide?

    Classified documents. www.shutterstock.comBefore coming to academia, I worked for many years as an analyst at both the State Department and the Department of Defense. I held a top secret clearance, frequently worked with classified information and participated in classified meetings. Classified information is that which a government or agency deems sensitive enough to national security that access to it must be controlled and restricted. For example, I dealt with information related to weapons of mass destruction and their proliferation. Handling written classified information is generally straightforward. Documents are marked indicating classification levels. It is sometimes more difficult to remember, however, whether specific things heard or learned about in meetings or oral briefings are classified. Government employees sometimes reveal classified details accidentally in casual conversations and media interviews. We may not hear about it because it’s not in the interviewee’s or employee’s interest to point it out after the fact, or he or she may not even realize it at the time. David Boren of Oklahoma, right, talks to reporters on Capitol Hill in 1991. AP Photo/John Duicka In 1991, Sen. David Boren accidentally revealed the name of a clandestine CIA agent during a news conference. At the time, Boren was no less than chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence. Not all revelations of classified details are earth-shattering, like nuclear launch codes. Many are are rather mundane. A former colleague of mine who was a retired CIA analyst used to tell his students he would never knowingly, but almost certainly would inadvertently, share a tidbit of classified information in the classroom. It is very difficult to remember many “smaller” details that are sensitive. Dealing with large amounts of classified information over a career increases the possibility of accidentally sharing a small nugget. Sharing classified information knowingly, or revealing information one should know is sensitive, is a different matter. Here’s how the system of classification works. Classification levels and content The U.S. government uses three levels of classification to designate how sensitive certain information is: confidential, secret and top secret. The lowest level, confidential, designates information that if released could damage U.S. national security. The other designations refer to information the disclosure of which could cause “serious” (secret) or “exceptionally grave” (top secret) damage to national security. At the top secret level, some information is “compartmented.” That means only certain people who have a top secret security clearance may view it. Sometimes this information is given a “code word” so that only those cleared for that particular code word can access the information. This is often used for the most highly sensitive information. There are several other designators that also indicate restricted access. For example, only those holding a secret or top secret clearance, and the critical nuclear weapon design information designation, are allowed to access information related to many aspects of the operation and design of nuclear weapons. It is common for written documents to contain information that is classified at different levels, including unclassified information. Individual paragraphs are marked to indicate the level of classification. For example, a document’s title might be preceded with the marker (U) indicating the title and existence of the document is unclassified. Within a document, paragraphs might carry the markers “S” for secret, “C” for confidential or “TS” for top secret. The highest classification of any portion of the document determines its overall classification. This approach allows for the easy identification and removal of classified portions of a document so that less sensitive sections can be shared in unclassified settings. Not quite confidential Below the confidential level, there are varying terms for information that is not classified but still sensitive. Government agencies use different terms for this category of information. The State Department uses the phrase “sensitive but unclassified,” while the Department of Defense and the Department of Homeland Security use “for official use only.” These markers are often seen in the headers and footers of documents just like classified designations. Who decides? Executive Order 13256 spells out who specifically may classify information. Authority to take certain pieces of information, say the existence of a weapons program, and classify it top secret is given only to specific individuals. They include the president and vice president, agency heads and those specifically designated by authorities outlined in the executive order. Procedures for declassification of materials are complicated. They are delineated in Executive Order 12356. However, the president has ultimate declassification authority and may declassify anything at any time. Deciding what information is classified is subjective. Some things clearly need to be kept secret, like the identity of covert operatives or battle plans. Other issues are not as obvious. Should the mere fact that the secretary of state had a conversation with a counterpart be classified? Different agencies disagree about issues like this all the time. In practice, when people leave the government they often engage in media interviews, write books and have casual conversations. There are bound to be complications and revelations – accidental or otherwise.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. Read more:In politics, speeches matter – but even Donald Trump couldn’t make the State of the Union watchableA century ago, progressives were the ones shouting ‘fake news’Cabinet files story shows Australia still needs to be more open about the debates that shape the nation Jeffrey Fields receives funding from the Carnegie Corporation of New York and the MacArthur Foundation.

  • Severe weather starting to develop in Oklahoma

    Reed Timmer is in position near Durant, Oklahoma, as the threat of severe weather begins in the south.

  • Lebanon needs new government, radical change of direction - IMF

    Lebanon cannot pull itself out of its economic crisis without a new government to transform the country and launch long-stalled reforms, a senior official at the International Monetary Fund said. A standoff over the make-up of a new government has intensified in recent months, delaying a revival of funding talks with the Washington-based crisis lender. "In (the) absence of a new government that can lead this transformation, it's very difficult to expect that the situation will in itself improve," he added, joining a chorus of officials calling for an end to wrangling over the cabinet.

  • You Can Get Paid to Travel the Country and Eat Stadium Hot Dogs as an 'Official MLB Food Tester' This Summer

    Talk about a dream job!

  • Average Brit doubled value of savings pot since COVID hit

    Over the course of the year Brits spent 16% more overall with online shopping transactions soared by 80%.

  • Amazon Is Buying Dead Malls – and the Reason Why Is Fascinating

    Amazon, which has done as much as any company to bring about the demise of shopping malls in the United States, has now come full circle by buying up struggling malls and turning them into...

  • Big Brother star Nikki Grahame dies aged 38

    The star, who appeared on the seventh series of Big Brother in 2006, had anorexia.

  • As Idaho approaches 2,000 COVID-19 deaths, families remember those they have lost

    The Idaho Statesman talked to the families of some of the nearly 2,000 Idahoans who have died related to COVID-19. Here’s what we learned about them from those who loved them most.

  • SC’s national park: A joyful adventure through cathedral trees, hearing songbirds call

    Congaree National Park offers hiking trails, a boardwalk, kayaking amid old cypress and tupelo forests.

  • What Lies Below director explains freakish end of chart-topping Netflix horror movie

    Writer-director Braden R. Duemmler's flummoxing-to-many terror tale stars Ema Horvath, Mena Suvari, Trey Tucker, and Haskiri Velazquez.

  • Chester SC ex-sheriff charged in ‘man cave ... party barn’ case goes to trial on Monday

    In the last 10 years, at least nine S.C. sheriffs have faced criminal charges in either state or federal court. All have been convicted.

  • How to log in to Peloton and access your classes and workout stats from the website or the app

    To login to Peloton, you'll need to visit the Members section on the website or tap the Log in button on the Peloton app landing page.

  • Can't get a COVID vaccine appointment in Chicago? Go to Gary

    With Chicago COVID vaccine appointments in short supply, many city-dwellers are heading into Northwest Indiana to get their shots at the FEMA site in Gary.

  • Richard Branson is leading a campaign to end the death penalty, along with other key business figures. The Virgin Group founder said there is an urgent need to abolish the practice.

    A coalition of global business figures, led by the Virgin Group founder, is calling for capital punishment to be permanently abolished around the world

  • Feds say Turkey Point staff falsified records. FPL says it will pay proposed $150,000 fine

    Federal investigators say employees at Turkey Point nuclear power plant in Homestead falsified records and deliberately recorded inaccurate information on maintenance reports in 2019.

  • Ex-employee tampered with Kansas water plant, feds say, a sign of online vulnerability

    Two months after his last day of work at the utility, he used his cellphone to shut down the cleaning system, an indictment says.

  • Turkey's Erdogan calls for end to 'worrying' developments in eastern Ukraine, offers support

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday called for the "worrying" developments in eastern Ukraine's Donbass region to come to an end after meeting his Ukrainian counterpart in Istanbul, adding Turkey was ready to provide any necessary support. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy held more than three hours of talks with Erdogan in Istanbul as part of a previously scheduled visit, amid tensions between Kyiv and Moscow over the conflict in Donbass. Kyiv has raised the alarm over a buildup of Russian forces near the border between Ukraine and Russia, and over a rise in violence along the line of contact separating Ukrainian troops and Russia-backed separatists in Donbass.

  • Bafta Film Awards 2021: The winners and nominees

    See the winners so far and all the nominees for this year's British Academy Film Awards.

  • NHL extends regular season to May 16 after Canucks' COVID-19 outbreak

    The NHL has extended the regular season to May 16 to accommodate rescheduled games for the Vancouver Canucks after a COVID-19 outbreak within the team.

  • Elk Grove is paying its homeless residents to clean their encampment sites

    A pilot project in Elk Grove is paying homeless residents to tidy up their living areas, and it's changing the culture of the city. The idea stemmed from a conversation with one of the city's police sergeants, said Sarah Bontrager, the housing and public services manager for Elk Grove. See more above.