Looming tax hikes are giving rich Americans 'heartburn' as they try to mitigate the hit

Denitsa Tsekova
·Reporter
·4 min read

Wealthy Americans are scrambling to find the best way to minimize the hit from tax hikes in the Democrats’ infrastructure plan moving through Congress.

Making it more difficult is the uncertainty surrounding the timing of certain hikes, especially the increase of the capital gains rate that could hit the wealthiest the hardest.

“That's giving clients a lot of heartburn,” Ryan Losi, a certified public accountant with Piascik, told Yahoo Money.

Earlier this month, the House Ways and Means Committee unveiled its plan proposing to increase the top long-term capital gains and qualified dividends tax rate to 25% from 20%. Additionally, the plan includes reverting the top individual income tax rate back to 39.6% and reducing the estate and gift tax exemption to $5.85 million from $11.7 million.

LOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 05: A spectator wears a fancy hat during the Kentucky Derby on May 5, 2018 at Churchill Downs in Louisville, KY. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
A spectator wears a fancy hat during the Kentucky Derby on May 5, 2018 at Churchill Downs in Louisville, KY. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Taxpayers making above $1 million would see an 11% tax increase to their federal taxes under the House Ways and Means Committee plan, according to an estimate by the Joint Committee on taxation.

Most changes likely will get enacted next year, except the capital gains tax, which could be retroactive to September 13 of this year if the Senate keeps the provisions drafted by the House.

“We have been for months telling clients to consider their capital gains provision, whether it's selling of capital assets or investments or selling part of a business,” Lewis Taub, a certified public accountant and New York director of tax services at Berkowitz Pollack Brant Advisors, told Yahoo Money. “I've been working with clients on this for months, attempting to accelerate the gains.”

‘Take the freakin' cash’

Many wealthy individuals have been selling stock investments or businesses to escape the anticipated increase in the capital gains rate. Doing so may mean significant savings for wealthy individuals.

“It was pretty clear that capital gains rates would go up dramatically and I think that's capitulated a lot of sales or businesses,” Losi said. “I’ve had more activity in the past two years than I've had since maybe 2005-2006.”

The increase could have been worse. Biden’s initial plan called for raising the capital gains rate to 39.6% — versus the 25% that’s in the current proposal — giving the wealthy “some level of relief,” according to Taub.

While some investors may hold off on selling assets because they expect bigger gains down the road to offset the increase in the capital gains rate, others may not be able to wait.

“For the ones that want certainty, don't want to take the risk and are at the end of [their] working years... I am telling them to take the freakin’ cash,” Losi said.

‘You might want to take a larger bonus’

The Democrats’ plan also includes restoring the top individual income rate to 39.6% for taxable incomes above $400,000 from 37% enacted under the Trump administration. To avoid that hike that will likely start in 2022, high-income earners are accelerating income into 2021.

“It is prudent that if there is a way to accelerate income that was going to be included in 2022 to attempt to accelerate it into 2021,” Taub said. “You might want to take an additional salary, you might want to take a larger bonus if you think you're going to be in the higher rate next year.’

Individuals may also convert traditional IRAs to Roth IRAs or exercise stock options to pull forward income. Deferring deductions to 2022 also can lower taxable income for high net worth individuals, while business owners can invoice earlier to get that income in 2021 versus 2022.

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 27: U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks ahead of receiving a third dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine in the South Court Auditorium in the White House September 27, 2021 in Washington, DC. Last week President Biden announced that Americans 65 and older and frontline workers who received the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine over six months ago would be eligible for booster shots. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks ahead of receiving a third dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine in the South Court Auditorium in the White House September 27, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

‘A lot of value you can get out of your estate

Democratic lawmakers also want to reduce the estate and gift tax exemption to $5.85 million from $11.7 million, subjecting more people to estate taxes starting next year. Transferring lifetime wealth before the end of 2021 could lead to a significant break for high-income earners.

Wealthy individuals are considering gifting assets before year-end or creating a trust to shield wealth from the estate tax. By doing so, an individual can still be the income beneficiary and use the cash flow from those assets that are invested, according to Losi.

“I’ve actually had more trusts set up in the past 18 months than I've had in a long time,” he said. “That's a lot of value you can get out of your estate and it's liquid wealth."

Yahoo Money sister site Cashay has a weekly newsletter.
Yahoo Money sister site Cashay has a weekly newsletter.

Denitsa is a writer for Yahoo Finance and Cashay, a new personal finance website. Follow her on Twitter @denitsa_tsekova

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Dollar Tree, known for its $1 deals, is raising prices to cope with rising shipping costs and inflation

    CEO Michael Witynski suggested Tuesday that some prices could rise $1.25 or $1.50 in certain Dollar Tree stores, without giving more details.

  • 3 Stocks I'm Never Selling

    There's one really easy way to improve your investing returns -- lengthen your holding period for the stocks of great businesses. Warren Buffett has long maintained that his "favorite holding period is forever." Of course, even Buffett sells some of his stocks occasionally.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest added to two of her newer positions, and it added to a third stake of a stock that has shed nearly half of its peak value.

  • This Back-Door Retirement Strategy Goes Away Jan. 1 – Did You Even Know About It?

    Americans who are using this "backdoor Roth" tax strategy may be out of luck as the House Ways and Means Committee legislative tax proposals would prohibit some of its uses. The provision is part of...

  • Worried About a Fourth-Quarter Stock Market Crash? Make This Important Move Now

    Last week was a wild one for investors, and as we approach the latter part of 2021, a lot of people may be worried about a near-term stock market crash. The reality is that it's impossible to predict when our next downturn will occur.

  • Nigeria to become first country in Africa to launch CBDC

    The Central Bank of Nigeria’s eNaira website has gone live ahead of schedule. And, in the 24 hours following the launch, it received more than a million hits.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%; Jefferies Says ‘Buy’

    After a full year of market gains, markets are getting a bit nervous. Inflation is up, US job openings are exceeding the number of unemployed by record amount, and the pile-up of container ships on the West Coast is a continuing reminder that supply chains have not yet recovered from the pandemic disruptions. Taking the measure of current conditions, Jefferies’ global equity strategist Sean Darby lays out the worst case scenario: “…if breakeven inflation expectations were to fall, narrowing real

  • People gave a Florida woman $630,000 to solve their IRS debt problems. She did nothing.

    Vero Beach resident Jocelyn Lynch possessed no expertise for dealing with the Internal Revenue Service and other folks’ outstanding tax debts. But, Lynch does have documented experience as a fraudster.

  • Goldman Sachs: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 40% (or More)

    Markets are up this year – that’s no news, the gains have been substantial and sustained – but recent weeks have made investors nervous. The resurgence of COVID, rising inflation and stubbornly high unemployment have already made headlines, but new problems are coming up overseas. In China, for example, a developing debt crisis in the giant Evergrande Group threatens to upend that country’s lending system. So, after a full nine months of gains this year, the stock markets are looking at the real

  • 9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

    We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and dings...

  • Real-estate investors are less optimistic about the U.S. housing market — here’s why

    Small scale real-estate investors are less enthusiastic about the state of the U.S. housing market — and their reasons for worry largely mirror those of the average home buyer today, according to a new survey. Real-estate data company RealtyTrac reported that 48% of individual real-estate investors view the investment market as being worse or much worse than it was a year ago, based on the results of a survey the company conducted. RealtyTrac polled mom-and-pop investors who purchase between one to 10 properties a year — including both investors who flip the homes and those who hold onto them as rental units.

  • Bad News: Disney CEO Says Disney+ Is Facing 2 Headwinds

    Most analysts would agree that Walt Disney's (NYSE: DIS) entry into the streaming category has been a success. Disney+ entered the streaming wars in November 2019 and it has already accumulated subscriber totals that make it competitive with veteran rival Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX). Recently, at an investor conference, Disney CEO Bob Chapek highlighted two challenges directly in its path to winning the streaming war.

  • Congress is about to kill this popular retirement tax move

    If you were planning to do a “Roth IRA” conversion to keep your retirement savings permanently out of the hands of the IRS, you might want to get on it. The new tax bill on Capitol Hill is going to scrap these conversions for everybody after the end of the year—and, no, not just for those earning more than $400,000 a year. The bill “prohibits all employee after-tax contributions in qualified plans and prohibits after-tax IRA contributions from being converted to Roth regardless of income level, effective for distributions, transfers, and contributions made after Dec. 31, 2021,” reports the House Ways & Means Committee.

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern Corp, CSX Corp, Kansas City Southern and Canadian Pacific Railway

    The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern Corp, CSX Corp, Kansas City Southern and Canadian Pacific Railway

  • Mark Cuban’s Top Investing Advice

    Often controversial and always entertaining, self-made billionaire Mark Cuban is not shy in his opinions, especially when it comes to money — and that's good news for budding investors. Mark...

  • One of the biggest student loan companies in the US wants to shut down its services

    Navient is the third company this year to announce plans to shut down student-loan services, as the government cracks down on regulation.

  • 3 Vanguard ETFs I'm Buying if the Stock Market Crashes

    Nobody knows whether the market will crash. But if it does, I'm stocking up on these investments.

  • Suze Orman’s Top 26 Tips That Will Save You From Financial Disaster

    Suze Orman was working as a waitress and making $400 a month at 29 years old. She then decided to take a chance on a major career change and landed a job as a broker for Merrill Lynch. Having been on...

  • Why AMD Stock Sank 6% Today

    The duration of the global semiconductor shortage just keeps getting shorter -- and with it, investor confidence in semiconductor stocks like Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), which closed down 6.1% Tuesday. If you recall, market researcher International Data Corporation (IDC) predicted last week that the dearth of semiconductors, which has hamstrung markets for everything from PCs to automobiles over the past year, will begin easing later this year. Speaking at the Code Conference in Beverly Hills, California, reports CNBC, Su pointed to a number of new semiconductor manufacturing plants coming online over the next few months as evidence that, while supplies will remain "likely tight" through the first half of next year, the chip shortage may end sooner than some investors expect.

  • When is it worth hiring someone to manage your money?

    For example, portfolio allocation is a simple concept; the complexity comes with your age, personal risk preferences and work retirement plans. A free and simple program where you drop in your data online offers basic advice and is a good fit if you have only one financial goal, like saving for retirement. As you consider saving for competing goals like your children’s college education, a home and retirement, take the time to a professional who can help you balance your goals while creating financial wellness.