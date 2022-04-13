Looming TN execution: Last-minute motion to reopen Oscar Franklin Smith's triple murder case denied

Natalie Neysa Alund, Nashville Tennessean
·3 min read

With just over a week to go until Oscar Franklin Smith's slated execution date, a judge denied a last-minute motion to reopen the man's triple murder case to examine new DNA found on a weapon used in the slaying.

"There is not a reasonable probability that the recently discovered DNA evidence would have prevented Mr. Smith's prosecution or conviction," Davidson County Criminal Court Judge Angelina Blackshear Dalton wrote in her 13-page order. "Nor is there a reasonable probability the recently-discovered DNA evidence would have resulted in a more favorable conviction or sentence for Mr. Smith had the DNA evidence been presented at trial."

A photo exhibit used during Oscar Franklin Smith&#39;s 1989 triple murder trial depicting him at the age of 40.
Smith, a Tennessee death row prisoner, is slated to die by lethal injection on April 21 after being convicted of the 1989 murders of his estranged wife Judith Robirds Smith and her sons from another marriage, Chad Burnett, 16, and Jason Burnett, 13.

Their brutal stabbing and shooting deaths took place inside a home on Lutie Court in Nashville's Woodbine neighborhood.

"Given the extensive evidence of Mr. Smith's guilt produced at trial," the judge wrote, "the court concludes Mr. Smith would be unable to prove by clear and convincing evidence that the DNA evidence establishes he is actually innocent of the offenses for which he was convicted."

The article in the July 27, 1990 issue of The Tennessean: Oscar Frank Smith will be sentenced to death after being found guilty in the murder trial of Judith Robirds Smith, and her two teenage sons, Chad and Jason.
Brutal triple murder

Smith, now 72, has maintained his innocence since his arrest on Nov. 6, 1989.

"The criminal court refused to hear Mr. Smith's claim that DNA evidence shows that an unknown assailant — not Mr. Smith — used the bloody murder weapon found at the crime scene," Smith's federal public defender Amy D. Harwell said in a statement after she appealed the judge's decision handed down Monday.

Police never found two of the three murder weapons — a .22 caliber pistol and a knife. But they found an awl, a leather working tool shaped like a pick, at the crime scene in the kitchen.

The court speculated unknown DNA on the awl is the result of contamination due to mishandling of the evidence and based its decision on the presence of Smith’s DNA on his wife’s shirt, Harwell said.

“The evidence at trial was that Smith spent the day with his wife — drinking coffee at the Waffle House and then traveling to the Gold Rush on Elliston where they sat side by side having supper," she said. "That his DNA is on his wife’s sleeve is unsurprising and should have been of no consequence to the Court’s decision. If the court suspects that the chain of custody of the evidence was compromised or the evidence was tainted, the court should conduct a hearing — not deny one."

Harwell also said one trial juror said they would not have voted Smith be sentenced to death had they known about the unknown DNA evidence.

The court, in a one-page, one-sentence motion filed Tuesday, denied Smith's appeal.

Smith's attorneys were reviewing their next steps as of Tuesday afternoon.

A pending clemency petition

Meanwhile, in a clemency petition filed last month to Gov. Bill Lee, attorneys with the global law firm Baker Botts argued Smith's sentence should be commuted to life without parole.

There is "no question our criminal justice system has failed in Oscar's case," the attorneys wrote.

Appeals in the case are unlikely to wrap up before his execution date next week. Smith asked Lee to at least grant a temporary reprieve so he can exhaust his pending judicial matters.

Smith has been on death row for more than 32 years. If Lee does not commute Smith's sentence, his death will mark the state's first execution since early 2020.

He was first scheduled to be executed in June 2020 but had two execution dates rescheduled since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Natalie Neysa Alund is based in Nashville at The Tennessean and covers breaking news across the South for the USA TODAY Network. Reach her at nalund@tennessean.com and follow her on Twitter @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Court denies motion to reopen Oscar Franklin Smith triple murder case

