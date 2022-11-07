Looming UK Bond Glut This Week Is ‘Real Test’ for Investors

(Bloomberg) -- UK bonds slid after being hit with the first salvo in four days of supply, as Bank of England asset sales coincide with new government issuance.

Most Read from Bloomberg

It’s the first time the market is facing four consecutive days of sales, with strategists seeing total supply amounting to at least £11 billion ($12.6 billion). That kicked off with the central bank’s auction to reduce its holdings on Monday, and gilts fell across the board as demand came in lower than in its inaugural offering last week.

The stream of debt is the latest test for a month-long market rally that has already petered out in recent days. While a government U-Turn on unfunded tax cuts has calmed nerves after turmoil in September, plans for a jump in borrowing means investor focus is turning to expectations for a historic glut of net supply in the coming fiscal year.

“When the gilt market is tested, it’s clear that it’s still not totally not confident about what’s been happening,” said Gordon Shannon, a portfolio manager at TwentyFour Asset Management. “There’s less actual buyers for medium-dated gilts versus the short end. So fundamentals are coming to the fore.”

The central bank sold £750 million of seven- to 20 year bonds acquired under its quantitative-easing program. The drop in demand was reflected in the cover ratio, or the amount of bids over the total sold, sliding to 1.35 times, compared to 3.26 last week.

It’s “not a great look” for the gilt operation, said Antoine Bouvet, a rates strategist at ING Groep NV.

BOE Sells £750M of Bonds in Auction; Receives £1.01B of Bids

That led gilts to slide on the five- to 30 year curve after the sale, sending 10-year yields nine basis points higher to 3.63%. UK two-year yields -- among the most sensitive to monetary policy -- also rose 11 basis points. While markets are betting on further BOE rate hikes, there’s uncertainty over how much it can given a likely recession.

Story continues

Shannon said he was particularly wary of the 10-year maturity given the risk that the BOE fails to bring record price increases back to target. “I don’t want to hold something that’s not going compensate me for the amount of inflation that’s hanging around,” he said.

Shorter-term debt has seen more recent demand given a dash for scarce collateral. That was shown in the BOE’s debut quantitative-tightening operation last week, which focused on short-maturity gilts and was met with more than £2.4 billion of orders.

More Pound Pain Coming as BOE Shifts to Recession From Inflation

Monday’s offering was “the real test” given the upcoming wave of supply, likely to be the largest weekly amount until year-end, Bank of America Corp. strategists wrote in a note prior to the result. They recommended positioning for underperformance in medium-term maturities by selling 10-year bonds and buying swaps.

The BOE’s sales, twice delayed to avoid hurting a market battered in September by the tax-cut plans, will be followed by issuance from the nation’s Debt Management Office. It is planning to offer a 15-year bond via banks as well as 10-year green notes Wednesday and five-year debt Thursday via conventional auctions -- the first time there’s been four consecutive days of sales, according to Steve Whiting, the DMO’s chief press officer.

“It’s the heaviest week of supply in some time,” Imogen Bachra, head of UK rates strategy at NatWest Markets, wrote in a note to clients on Monday.

Trading volumes in gilt futures have already collapsed since a recent peak in late September, pointing to a potential buyers’ strike. That reflects uncertainty over where interest rates will end up, as well as the potential surge in bond sales, according to Citigroup Inc. strategists. Traders are waiting for the new government’s Nov. 17 budget to get a better grip on issuance.

--With assistance from Naomi Tajitsu.

(Updates with results of Monday’s auction.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.