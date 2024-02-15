Loomis man charged with attempted arson after pouring flammable substances on nearby home

Feb. 14—LOOMIS — A Loomis man is facing attempted arson and drug possession charges after he allegedly poured lighter fluid on a nearby residence and threatened to burn the home down.

The incident led to the arrest of Donald Hall, 59, of Loomis. Hall was charged with first-degree attempted arson, a Class 2 felony that carries a maximum sentence of 12 years in prison and a $50,000 fine; and possession of a controlled substance, a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

According to an arrest affidavit, on Jan. 20, authorities responded to a report from a Loomis resident who alleged Hall was "pouring lighter fluid on their house" with the intent to "burn it down."

The victim informed Jake Verry, an officer with the Davison County Sheriff's Office, that Hall pounded on the door and asked for a female. Moments later, Hall was seen pouring lighter fluid on the victim's home and porch, according to the victim's statement in the affidavit.

Officer Verry observed a liquid substance on the home and footprints that led to Hall's nearby residence in Loomis.

After following the footprints to Hall's home, a bottle of alcohol and a tiki torch were found inside Hall's garage, according to the affidavit.

The bottle of alcohol officer Verry located in the garage was confirmed to be the same bottle the victim allegedly witnessed Hall using.

The attempted arson incident prompted a request for a search warrant on Hall's Loomis residence, which was quickly authorized by Judge Chirs Giles.

While multiple officers were searching Hall's residence, Hall was seen operating a vehicle near the home.

Officers attempted to stop Hall in his vehicle, but he fled and entered into a nearby garage, court documents said.

As authorities closed in on Hall and attempted to apprehend him, Hall resisted. A taser was deployed on Hall to bring him into custody, according to the affidavit.

A bottle of isopropyl alcohol, butane torches and a lighter were found inside Hall's home during the search. The victim indicated to officers they were "terrified and intimidated" that Hall would "come back and burn their home down," the affidavit said.

Hall was also charged with possession of a controlled substance after officers found methamphetamine inside his vehicle, the affidavit alleges.

During Tuesday's felony court proceedings, Hall pleaded not guilty to the attempted arson and drug possession charges. He was also charged with obstructing a law enforcement officer and driving with a suspended license, which are misdemeanor charges.

Hall's request to modify his bond was denied on Tuesday. Judge Giles questioned whether Hall's $3,000 cash bond should be raised due to the severe nature of the charges.

Hall's cash bond remained at $3,000.