Loomis offering reward for information regarding robbery at Walgreens in Huntersville

Loomis Armored U.S. is offering a cash reward for any information regarding an armed robbery that occurred at Walgreens in Huntersville.

On July 18, a Loomis truck at the Walgreens on Hylas Lane was robbed at gunpoint.

The armed robbers drove away in a gray Nissan Frontier, but not before they hit a landscaping truck on the way out.

The Frontier has extensive damage to the left fender and front bumper, police said. They were seen driving toward Concord.

The suspects, who were caught on surveillance video, are believed to be in their late teens or early 20s. One was wearing Nike Deion Sanders shoes.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Huntersville police search for 2 accused of robbing Walgreens

On Sept. 8, Loomis announced it would be offering a cash reward of $2,000 for any information that leads to an arrest in this case.

In addition to this cash reward, North Meck Crime Stoppers is also offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to call Detective Yates of the Huntersville Police Department at 704-464-5346.

VIDEO: Huntersville police search for 2 accused of robbing Walgreens







