Loomis Road over I-894 will be closed until fall for a bridge reconstruction project

Loomis Road over Interstate 894 in the City of Greenfield is now closed for a long-term bridge reconstruction project, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Here's what you need to know.

Where is construction being done?

The project involves the Loomis Road bridge over I-894 and the exit ramp from westbound I-894 to southbound Loomis Road. Reconstruction began on Feb. 1.

A layout indicating the I-894 project construction path.

You can find the entire project overview at 511WI.gov.

How will the Loomis Road bridge project affect traffic?

Long-term closure of Loomis Road bridge and ramps

Long-term closures on I-894 for median reconstruction

Long-term local road closures at 51st Street and 35th Street

Overnight lane and ramp closures on I-894 to complete pavement repairs

What are the construction plans?

Reconstruction of I-894 medians

Resurfacing of I-894 freeway lanes and ramps

Pavement repairs and maintenance at four local roads and bridges at I-894

Improving drainage systems, guardrails, lighting and sign structures

Full reconstruction of the Loomis Road bridge over I-894.

What are the detours?

For detours, drivers can utilize South 27th Street, Layton Avenue and South 60th Street. Access to businesses will be maintained throughout the construction project.

What else should I know about the Loomis Road bridge reconstruction project?

The project began in fall 2023. The goal of the project is rehabilitate I-894 between 89th and 35th streets and to reconstruct the Loomis Road bridge over I-894. The project in total includes 3 miles of I-894 and 2 miles of Loomis Road in Greenfield. The project is scheduled to be completed by fall of 2024.

All work will be weather dependent and might be subject to change.

How much will the project cost?

A contract approving $59.7 million for the project was signed by Gov. Tony Evers in September 2023. The Zignego Company is the lead contractor, according to a report from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

