From loons to a Lab.: Minnesota's state flag submissions do not disappoint

The Minnesota State Emblems Redesign Commission announced that it received over 2,000 submissions for its call for ideas to change the state's flag Wednesday.

The release of the potential new designs by the Minnesota State Historical Society accompanied the announcement, allowing the public to take the first look at the options the commission is considering.

The contest comes as some in the state said that the current state seal, which is featured on the flag and is also being redesigned, shows native peoples being driven off their land.

The commission stated that, "designs must accurately and respectfully reflect Minnesota's shared history, resources, and diverse cultural communities," and they could not include, "symbols, emblems, or likenesses that represent only a single community or person, regardless of whether real or stylized."

The Minnesota state flag is seen as displayed in the State Capitol building rotunda on Thursday, March 24, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn. Minnesota lawmakers are resurrecting an effort to redesign the state's flag and seal, which proponents say are indistinct compared with other U.S. states and feature imagery that is offensive to Native Americans. (Mohamed Ibrahim/Report for America via AP)

The field will be narrowed down to five choices later this month and a new design will be chosen by the end of the year.

Here are what some of the new flag designs drew inspiration from.

The loon

The state bird featured prominently on submissions ranging from the realistic to the interpretive. The loon became the state bird in 1961 and approximately 12,000 of them make their home in the state during the summer months.

The state outline

Minnesotans took pride in the unique shape of their state and allowed it to guide the design process.

The star of the north

Submissions took inspiration from the state's motto, "L’etoile du Nord," which translates to The Star of the North. The motto was adopted in 1861.

The absurd

Since the submissions were open to the public in the year 2023, there were bound to be submissions that stretched the limits of what can be put on a flag. Minnesotans didn't disappoint, offering up artist statements, textures and a very good dog.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Minnesota state flag redesign submissions range from epic to absurd