Loop 101 ramp restrictions, weekend closures planned during north Scottsdale project

A widening project on Loop 101 in North Scottsdale will require weekend closures and lane/ramp restrictions, the Arizona Department of Transportation announced Sunday.

This project is designed to improve the traffic flow on Loop 101 and cross streets, ADOT said. Weekend closures are planned for Jan. 5-8 and Jan. 12-15.

During the first closure, northbound Loop 101 will be closed between Shea Boulevard and Princess Drive/Pima Road from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. The northbound Loop 101 on-ramps at Via de Ventura and Pima Road/90th Street will also be closed, according to ADOT.

During the second closure, southbound Loop 101 will be closed between Scottsdale Road and Shea Boulevard from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. The southbound Loop 101 on-ramps at Scottsdale and Hayden Roads will also be closed.

There will also be lane and ramp restrictions planned for Jan. 8-12 and Jan. 15-19, according to ADOT.

In the first period of lane and ramp restrictions, northbound Loop 101 will be reduced to three lanes between Raintree Drive and Princess Drive/Pima Road from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. The northbound Loop 101 on-ramp at Raintree Drive will be closed during the overnight work on Jan. 9, ADOT said.

In the latter period of these restrictions, southbound Loop 101 will be reduced to three lanes at Princess Drive and Pima Road from Jan. 15 -16, from Princess Drive to Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard from Jan. 16-17, with the southbound Loop 101 on-ramp closed, Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard to Raintree Drive from Jan. 17-19, and Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard on Jan. 18-19. All four locations will be restricted from 10 p.m. to 5 p.m., according to the ADOT.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: ADOT announces Loop 101 widening project