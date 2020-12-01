SIR Corp. Files Amended Fiscal 2020 Financial Statements

BURLINGTON, ON, Dec. 1, 2020 /CNW/ - SIR Corp. today announced that it is filing amended and restated consolidated financial statements for the 53-week period ended August 30, 2020 ("Fiscal 2020").

The revised consolidated financial statements amend and restate the consolidated financial statements that were originally filed on November 30, 2020. The revised consolidated financial statements reflect the correction of an error in a table in the notes to the consolidated financial statements. The total estimated contractual payments required for the financial liabilities, as summarized in the Liquidity Risk section of Note 6 (Financial Instruments), was incorrect due to a mathematical error. The total previously reported as $123.0 million at August 30, 2020 has been revised to the correct amount of $106.5 million. No other revisions have been made.

The Management Discussion & Analysis was not impacted by this change.

The revised Consolidated Financial Statements can be accessed via the SIR Royalty Income Fund's profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com under "Other".

About SIR Corp.

SIR Corp. ("SIR") is a privately held Canadian corporation that owns a portfolio of 59 restaurants in Canada. SIR's Concept brands include: Jack Astor's Bar and Grill®, with 37 locations; Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar® with 10 locations; and Canyon Creek®, with five locations. SIR also operates one-of-a-kind "Signature" brands including Reds® Wine Tavern, Reds® Midtown Tavern, Reds® Square One and The Loose Moose®. All trademarks related to the Concept and Signature brands noted above are used by SIR under a License and Royalty Agreement with SIR Royalty Limited Partnership. SIR also owns two Duke's Refresher® & Bar locations in downtown Toronto, and one seasonal Signature restaurant, Abbey's Bakehouse®, which are currently not in consideration to be part of the Royalty Pool. For more information on SIR Corp. or the SIR Royalty Income Fund, please visit www.sircorp.com .

About SIR Royalty Income Fund

The Fund is a trust governed by the laws of the province of Ontario that indirectly has interests in the trademarks used by SIR.

