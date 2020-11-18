Loop Insights Selected to Join Impact Radius Marketplace to Connect Leading Global Brands With Insights Customers and Build Additional Revenue Streams

Loop Insights Inc.
·7 min read

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loop Insights Inc. (MTRX:TSXV) (RACMF:OTCQB) (the “Company” or “Loop”), a provider of contactless solutions and artificial intelligence (“AI”) to drive real-time insights, enhanced customer engagement and automated venue tracing to the brick and mortar space, is pleased to announce the Company has been selected to join the Impact Radius Marketplace (“Impact”), providing Loop with the opportunity to connect with and leverage marketing opportunities with Impact global brand partners such as Fanatics, Uber, Nike, Adidas, Airbnb, Levi’s and many more.

IMPACT RADIUS IS THE GLOBAL LEADER IN PARTNERSHIP AUTOMATION MANAGING OVER $50 BILLION IN E-COMMERCE SALES

Impact is the global leader in Partnership Automation and catalyst for the new Partnership Economy. Impact accelerates enterprise growth by automating the full partnership lifecycle for enterprise partnerships, with its Partnership Cloud™ managing over $50B in e-commerce sales and processing over $2B per year in payments to partners.

As a result of its enterprise focus, Impact follows a rigorous selection process. In evaluating and eventually selecting Loop, Impact assessed both the opportunity Loop could provide brand partners with millions of potential users, as well as, the data Loop could provide to brands and the ability to deliver real-time activations to sports fans both at venues and at home.

Loop Insights CEO Rob Anson stated: “Selection into the Impact Radius marketplace is another strong vote of confidence for Loop as we continue to grow our client base. The Impact Radius marketplace will provide Loop with access to leading brands from around the world who will be discovering our anticipated massive venue audiences, AI analytics, real-time engagement, and verified reviews for the very first time. We look forward to providing these brands with never before seen opportunities to create new revenue streams with Loop.”

PAVING THE LAST MILE TO THE CUSTOMER IS THE NEXT STAGE OF ENTERPRISE GROWTH

A commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting in 2020 on behalf of Impact Radius determined that companies with well-developed partnership programs grow faster and outperform their low-maturity peers on a number of key business metrics.

Specifically, clients of Impact are generating up to 25% of total enterprise revenue through partnerships, with partnership revenue as a channel growing by 50% or more year over year.

“With over 75% of world trade flowing indirectly, Forrester believes the third stage of enterprise growth will revolve around paving the last mile to the customer through partners and alliances.” (Jay McBain, Forrester, Principal Analyst Global Channels)

LOOP POSITIONED TO DRIVE AFFILIATE MARKETING OPPORTUNITIES, NEW REVENUE STREAMS THROUGH RETAIL INSIGHTS AND ENGAGEMENT PLATFORM

Through its AI-driven retail analytics and insights platform, Loop Insights is positioning itself to become a significant player in the e-commerce and affiliate marketing space. Placement in the Impact Radius marketplace will allow Loop to generate revenue through global brand affiliate marketing programs delivered directly to consumers through the Company’s Wallet pass technology.

By enabling direct-to-consumer (DTC) brand affiliate relationships, Loop will provide brands with new targeted marketing opportunities through AI-driven analytics and insights. The Company expects to generate high conversion rates for brands through its retail insights platform, which will drive brand engagement, clicks, and sales while also generating revenue for Loop, which receives up to 10% per retail transaction.

As announced in a press release dated November 12, 2020, Loop Insights’ Uklipz platform will allow the Company to provide additional marketing opportunities to Impact Radius clients through verified video reviews created by consumers. The reviews can then be purchased or analyzed by brands and retailers to drive further engagement and sales.

The Company is exceptionally confident our complete solution from DTC access to AI analytics to verified reviews will provide Impact global brand customers with a compelling new channel.

LOOP SELECTION TO IMPACT MARKETPLACE DELIVERS SIGNIFICANT VALUE TO CURRENT AND PROSPECTIVE CLIENTS

Moreover, Loop’s inclusion in the Impact Radius marketplace will deliver significant value to our own clients through optimized marketing opportunities. By gaining access to the Impact Radius marketplace, Loop will advance revenue-generating opportunities for both the Company and its expanding list of clients. Loop’s retail engagement platform offers direct 1:1 marketing opportunities to brands, providing both Loop and its client base with additional revenue streams at each purchase point.

Loop is set to showcase its affiliate marketing integration with its Engage service during the NCAA #BeachBubble in Fort Myers, Florida. Attendees using their All Access Wallet Pass for venue tracing will also receive personalized discounts and promotions tailored to the event. This will combine the safety and security of end-to-end rapid testing and notifications with enhanced personalized user engagement demonstrating Loop’s full solution stack during a live event.

According to TrueList, more than 80% of brands offer affiliate marketing programs today, with Affiliate Marketing responsible for 16% of global e-commerce sales.

According to Statista, affiliate marketing just in the USA is expected to generate almost $USD 9 Billion by 2022.

This press release is available on the Loop Insights Verified Forum on AGORACOM for shareholder discussion, questions and engagement with management https://agoracom.com/ir/LoopInsights

About Impact Radius

Impact is the global leader in Partnership Automation and catalyst for the new Partnership Economy. Impact accelerates enterprise growth by automating the full partnership lifecycle, including discovery, recruitment, contracting, engagement, fraud protection, optimization, and payment processing for enterprise partnerships. Impact’s Partnership Cloud™ manages over $50B in e-commerce sales and processes over $2B per year in payments to partners. Impact drives revenue growth for global enterprise brands such as Bass Pro Shops, Fanatics, Getty Images, Lenovo, Levi’s, Techstyle, and Ticketmaster. Founded in Santa Barbara, CA in 2008, Impact has grown to over 500 employees worldwide.

About Loop Insights

Loop Insights Inc. is a Vancouver-based Internet of Things (“IoT”) technology company that delivers transformative artificial intelligence (“AI”) automated marketing, contact tracing, and contactless solutions to the brick and mortar space. Its unique IoT device, Fobi, enables data connectivity across online and on-premise platforms to provide real-time, detailed insights and automated, personalized engagement. Its ability to integrate seamlessly into existing infrastructure, and customize campaigns according to each vertical, creates a highly scalable solution for its prospective global clients that span industries. Loop Insights operates in the telecom, casino gaming, sports and entertainment, hospitality, and retail industries, in Canada, the US, the UK, Latin America, Australia, Japan, and Indonesia. Loop’s products and services are backed by Amazon’s Partner Network.

For more information, please contact:

Loop Insights Inc.

LOOP Website: www.loopinsights.ai

Rob Anson, CEO

Facebook: @LoopInsights

T: +1 877-754-5336 Ext. 4

Twitter: @LoopInsights

E: ir@loopinsights.ai

LinkedIn: @LoopInsights

Forward-Looking Statements/Information:

This news release contains certain statements which constitute forward-looking statements or information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond Loop’s control, including the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, and competition from other industry participants, stock market volatility and the ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources. Although Loop believes that the expectations in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, they are based on factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate. Those factors and assumptions are based upon currently available information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could influence actual results or events and cause actual results or events to differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. As such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, as no assurance can be provided as to future results, levels of activity or achievements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable law, Loop does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Trading in the securities of Loop should be considered highly speculative. There can be no assurance that Loop will be able to achieve all or any of its proposed objectives.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Latest Stories

  • Lindsey Graham on the defensive over calls to state election officials

    Sen. Lindsey Graham was on the defensive Tuesday over disclosures that he had contacted state election officials in states won by Joe Biden in an apparent effort to get them to disqualify some ballots.

  • DNA cracked 1995 cold case murder of nurse, California police say

    "In simple terms ... DNA was under Christine Munro’s fingernails at the time of her murder," the Redding Police Department wrote about cracking the case.

  • The FBI is reportedly investigating Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton

    The FBI is investigating Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) over allegations from his agency's former top lawyers that he illegally used his office to help a campaign donor and friend, real estate developer Nate Paul, The Associated Press reported late Tuesday, citing two people with knowledge of the investigation. Paxton, who is still awaiting trial on criminal securities fraud charges from 2015, has denied wrongdoing and said he won't step down.Eight former top officials accuse Paxton of bribery, abuse of office, and other crimes. Since those aides contacted federal authorities about their allegations between Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, four were fired, three resigned, and one was placed on leave. Four of them have filed a whistleblower suit against Paxton in state court.Paxton allegedly helped Paul in at least four ways, including ordering his office to hire an outside lawyer to pursue Paul's claim that the FBI improperly searched his home and office last year. Paul said in a deposition last year he had hired a woman on Paxton's recommendation, but not as a favor — Paxton had reportedly carried out an extramarital affair with the woman. The full scope of Paxton's ties to Paul are not known, AP notes.Before AP revealed the FBI investigation, Paxton said in a statement Tuesday that allegations against him are "overblown, based upon assumptions, and to a large degree misrepresent the facts," the Austin American Statesman reports. "I make no apologies for being a fierce investigator and defender of individual rights in the face of potentially unreasonable and authoritarian actions," he added. "Doing so is not favoritism. It is doing what the people of Texas expect from every law enforcement agency, their attorney general, and the staff of this office."Paxton, it might be noted, is not intervening in accelerating federal land seizures of private property in the Rio Grande Valley to build President Trump's border wall. Last week, for example, government lawyers filed a "motion for immediate possession" of a strip of an elderly landowner's ancestral lands in Mission, Texas, NPR reports. In 2017, Paxton, previously a defender of private property rights against federal infringement, said he was fine with Trump comandeering land for his border wall as long as the Texas landowners are "compensated fairly."More stories from theweek.com 7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's refusal to concede Trump is reportedly 'very aware' he lost the election but is putting up a fight as 'theater' Texas senator suggests it's too soon to declare Biden the winner because Puerto Rico is still counting votes

  • Perdue backs out of debate after being called a “crook," Ossoff will face off against empty podium

    Ahead of their runoff election in Georgia, Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff calls Sen. David Perdue "a coward, too"

  • ‘What is the matter with them?’: Biden hits back at Trump’s coronavirus adviser Scott Atlas

    ‘What are they doing? It’s totally irresponsible’

  • Special Report: A cop shoots a Black man, and a police union flexes its muscle

    By the time Officer Joseph Ferrigno shot a Black man from behind, court records show, the Rochester cop had drawn at least 23 misconduct complaints in nearly nine years on the force. One came from a woman who said Ferrigno, a burly hockey player, slammed her to the ground and broke one of her ribs. Another was from a one-legged man dumped from his wheelchair at a bus stop and roughed up by Ferrigno and two other officers.

  • Congress seemingly has no plans to renew or pass more coronavirus relief before the year ends

    A whole bunch of COVID-19 relief provisions are set to expire at the end of the year, and Congress shows no sign of renewing them .The last COVID-19 relief bill expired at the end of July, and since then, Congress and the White House have been locked in negotiations to pass a series of new provisions. But as Politico reports, talks have essentially ground to a halt, likely forcing Americans to make it through the rest of the year with no sign of stimulus checks or other relief.After the pandemic began in March, the federal government sent $1,200 stimulus checks to Americans and extended boosted unemployment benefits to the record number of people who had lost their jobs. Those unemployment benefits expired in July, but two pandemic unemployment programs meant for gig workers and those who had maxed out their state's unemployment benefits have remained, and will until the end of 2020. Also expiring at the end of the year is a federal eviction moratorium, a variety of state and local funding, and small business debt relief, among other provisions, Politico notes.The Democratic-controlled House passed its COVID-19 relief legislation months ago, but the GOP-held Senate still pushed for a bill totaling far less than the $2 trillion Democrats want. Months later, President Trump is in lame duck territory, the House and Senate remain committed to their own bills, and COVID-19 is spreading more than ever. As Politico's Jake Sherman points out, this means Americans will likely have to get through the holidays without another stimulus check, and will probably lose a range of benefits once the year ends.More stories from theweek.com 7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's refusal to concede Trump is reportedly 'very aware' he lost the election but is putting up a fight as 'theater' Texas senator suggests it's too soon to declare Biden the winner because Puerto Rico is still counting votes

  • Man accused of shooting two police officers at Breonna Taylor protest indicted by grand jury

    Larynzo D. Johnson faces two counts of first-degree assault and 33 counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.

  • Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan talks about the 'exhausted majority' of Americans who are 'fed up with politics'

    While speaking at the Ronald Reagan Institute on Monday, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan discussed what he called the “exhausted majority” of Americans who he said are “fed up with politics” and feel ignored by politicians in Washington.

  • Joe Biden announces who will be in his White House team

    The first round of senior staff appointments reflects a mix of longtime loyalist and Democratic operatives, as well as an absence of high-profile progressives far-left faction of the party.

  • A 61-year-old British diplomat jumped into a river in China to save a 24-year-old woman who fell in

    Stephen Ellison received praise for his actions after social media users shared the video far and wide online.

  • Georgia's Republican secretary of state says railing against absentee ballots cost Trump the state

    Georgia's Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger isn't holding back at this point.Raffensperger has been at the forefront of an intra-party feud in Georgia over his handling of the election, which he has defended ardently, and over unfounded claims of voter fraud. On Tuesday, in an interview with Atlanta's WSB-TV, the secretary reportedly took the fight straight to President Trump, who he suggested had no one to blame but himself for his defeat.Trump repeatedly railed against absentee voting leading up to the election, and Raffensperger believes that if he didn't sow distrust in the system, he could've picked up Georgia's 16 electoral votes, arguing that 24,000 Republicans who voted absentee in Georgia's GOP primaries did not vote in the general election. Raffensperger went so far as to say that Trump incidentally "suppressed" his own base with his complaints. > In new intv with me, @GaSecofState says 24,000 GOPs who voted absentee in primary did not vote in General - says Donald Trump cost himself the election by sowing distrust in absentee: "he would have won by 10 thousand votes he actually suppressed, depressed his own voting base"> > -- Justin Gray (@JustinGrayWSB) November 17, 2020More stories from theweek.com 7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's refusal to concede Trump is reportedly 'very aware' he lost the election but is putting up a fight as 'theater' Texas senator suggests it's too soon to declare Biden the winner because Puerto Rico is still counting votes

  • Coronavirus: Chinese citizen journalist faces jail for Wuhan reporting

    Zhang Zhan was in Wuhan reporting on the outbreak when she was detained by police in June.

  • Chuck Grassley, Senate's oldest Republican and third in line to president, tests positive for coronavirus

    The 87-year-old senator chairs the Senate Finance Committee and is the president pro tempore of the Senate, making him third in line for the presidency.

  • Biden says if Trump administration doesn't coordinate with his transition team, 'more people may die'

    President-elect Joe Biden is calling for access to the Trump administration's COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan, saying "more people may die" if there's no coordination with his transition team.During an address on Monday, Biden celebrated the "great news" that COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer appear to be more than 90 percent effective, but said "the sooner we have access to the administration's distribution plan, the sooner this transition would smoothly move forward." As President Trump continues to refuse to concede the 2020 presidential election, Biden's transition team "does not have access to the administration's COVID-19 data and vaccine distribution plans," CNN reports.Asked what is the biggest threat of Trump obstructing a smooth transfer of power, Biden said, "More people may die if we don't coordinate." It's crucial for his transition team to know what the "game plan" is for the "huge undertaking" of vaccinating over 300 million Americans, he added."If we have to wait until January 20th to start that planning, it puts us behind, over a month, month and a half," Biden said. "And so it's important that there be coordination now, now or as rapidly as we can get that done."Ron Klain, Biden's chief of staff pick, previously emphasized the importance of the transition being able to access the administration's vaccine distribution plan, saying, "Our experts need to talk to those people as soon as possible so nothing drops in this change of power we're going to have on January 20th." And asked on Sunday whether it would be best if health officials could begin working with Biden's team, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, told CNN "of course" it would be, adding, "That's obvious." > "More people may die if we don't coordinate," Biden says about Trump administration's refusal to help his transition and COVID-19 plans https://t.co/kFrcNHA9Vf pic.twitter.com/BVDTk1mu7y> > -- CBS News (@CBSNews) November 16, 2020More stories from theweek.com 7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's refusal to concede Trump is reportedly 'very aware' he lost the election but is putting up a fight as 'theater' Texas senator suggests it's too soon to declare Biden the winner because Puerto Rico is still counting votes

  • ‘This is false’: Arizona secretary of state denies Lindsey Graham spoke to her as voter fraud row intensifies

    Senator faces accusations of meddling in another state’s election process

  • Crump represents families of 2 teens fatally shot in Florida

    Famed civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump says he is representing the families of two Black teens who were fatally shot by a deputy along Florida's Space Coast last week. Crump said in a statement Monday that he is representing the families of A.J. Crooms, 16, and Sincere Pierce, 18, who were fatally shot by a Brevard County Sheriff's Office deputy Friday. The families still know very little about the circumstances of the teens' deaths, Crump said.

  • A sex worker says she's earning $35,000 a month thanks to the US Army's thirsty tweets going viral

    "You can't even pay for this kind of promotion," the OnlyFans sex worker told Insider. "This is the jackpot."

  • Kamala Harris receives congratulatory welcome from several GOP senators who haven't acknowledged Biden’s win

    Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Tuesday returned to the Senate floor, where she cast the decisive vote to block President Trump's controversial pick for the Federal Reserve, Judy Shelton. Before that, though, she received a series of what appeared to be congratulatory greetings from a number of her Republican colleagues, including some who haven't yet publicly acknowledged Trump's defeat.Sens. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) and James Lankford (R-Okla.) have laid low when it comes to their stance on the election — Lankford has said President-elect Joe Biden should be receiving intelligence briefings during the "contested election" — but they both offered congratulations to Harris on Tuesday, as did Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), who has previously said it "looks like it will be President Biden." Less surprisingly, Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.), who was one of the first sitting GOP lawmakers to publicly acknowledge Biden's victory, also paid his dues.> VP Elect Sen. Kamala Harris was warmly embraced by GOP senators on the floor, many offering her congratulations despite still siding w/ Trump> > “Congratulations,” said GOP Sen Lankford to Harris> > Graham gave her a fist bump> > Sens Tim Scott, Rounds & Sasse also congratulated her> > — Ali Zaslav (@alizaslav) November 17, 2020The most confusing moment, though, came when Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) gave Harris a fist bump.> Vice President-elect Kamala Harris returns to the Senate floor to cast a vote today.> > Here, Harris can be seen extending her fist to Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) for a bump. pic.twitter.com/3Mtaaykjpl> > — The Recount (@therecount) November 17, 2020Graham has been quite vocal about his support for Trump's election challenges, and a friendly exchange with Harris certainly doesn't confirm that he's switching sides, but it does at least hint that he's aware of the reality of her victory.More stories from theweek.com 7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's refusal to concede Trump is reportedly 'very aware' he lost the election but is putting up a fight as 'theater' Texas senator suggests it's too soon to declare Biden the winner because Puerto Rico is still counting votes

  • Ponzi scheme suspect tries to escape FBI using underwater ‘sea scooter’

    ‘[He] spent some time out of sight underwater where law enforcement could only see bubbles’