The Loop ready to ramp up use of newly finished CoMoCooks kitchen. April grand opening planned

A view of the CoMoCooks kitchens hot production line featuring hot food storage, deep fryer, grated grill, commerical eight-burner range with two ovens, flat top grill and commercial double oven.

The Loop Community Improvement District is ready to welcome clients back to its newer business incubator, the CoMoCooks kitchens.

The program initially got its start in January 2021 out of the basement kitchens in Mizzou North, but had to move out a year later after the University of Missouri announced the building's demolition. CoMoCooks's temporary home after that was away from the loop at a location in downtown Columbia on Walnut Street.

The new kitchen space at 14 Business Loop 70 E, also serving as The Loop offices, had its final permits approved Monday. The office space can serve as a location for pop-up events by CoMoCooks and other clients, said James Roark-Gruender, The Loop board president.

The Loop is working toward an official grand opening of the space toward the end of April.

"It is exciting because we can really ramp up," Roark-Gruender said. "...We could not have done this without the City of Columbia's help. They have really assisted when we had questions.

"It is nice to have a partner with the city that is actually engaged and excited to have us here."

The time at Mizzou North was about the program getting its bearings and what client needs were, he said. The time downtown because of the location's size was focused on existing clients, though a couple of new clients were taken on during that timeframe.

James Roark-Gruender, The Loop Community Improvement District board president, provides information Monday during a walkthrough of the CoMoCooks shared kitchen space at 14 Business Loop 70 E.

Now that the kitchens are back on the business loop, it "can take care of existing clients, recruit new clients, expand services ... and just take it to the next level in a permanent spot for the foreseeable future," Roark-Gruender said.

The CoMoCooks kitchens are part of a trio of maker spaces on The Loop. The other two are VidWest studios at 1600 Business Loop 70 E. and the MACCLab inside the Parkade Plaza at 601 Business Loop 70 W.

How the CoMoCooks kitchens are organized

As a person walks into The Loop's office and CoMoCooks location, they are first greeted by an area known as The Packing House behind the office space. This area is a partnership with The Root Cellar and Greenbelt Land Trust of Mid-Missouri. It also is supported by a $40,000 Missouri Department of Agriculture grant.

This space still is working toward completion and is an area for farmers to turn their produce into value-added products, such as already processed fruits and vegetables, which are then sealed and flash-frozen for possibly wholesale or restaurant use.

Immediately following — as a person works their way from the front to the back of the building — is the hot cooking line with commercial gas range, oven and fume hood. Each space is separated by either half or full walls. There are two food prep areas with one directly next to the hotline and the other adjacent to the baking station and its specialized equipment, including 60- and 20-quart mixers.

"There are a lot more (prep) tables than we had downtown, so theoretically we could have a client at each table," Roark-Gruender said. "The sheer amount of people we could serve here is probably two to three times we could ever serve downtown.

"It is much more user-friendly and we intentionally designed it for the kitchen."

At the back of the building are a dishwashing area and more client storage carts. Commercial refrigerators and freezers line one wall of the facility from front to back of the building. The back of the building has two exits for client loading and unloading of products and supplies.

A wide variety of clients

Clients utilizing the CoMoCooks kitchens come from a variety of cultures and backgrounds, said Trish Sieckmann, kitchen manager.

This includes South and Latin American with CoMo Arepas, African through Four Sisters and East Asian through Sodam Catering.

Restaurants, such as The Dive Bar, has utilized the CoMoCooks kitchens as well for catering purposes, Sieckmann said, who also is a kitchens client with her business TS Sweets.

"As the kitchen manager, I like being able to help these people grow their businesses. They have a lot of questions," Sieckmann said.

Questions can relate to how equipment is used or how a client can grow their business, she said, adding she directs clients on where their products could sell.

A view of the baking station at the The Loop's CoMoCooks kitchens. This area also includes a 20- and 60-quart mixer, not pictured. Adjacent to the baking area are other prep stations for CoMoCooks clients. The kitchens have a hot cooking line, two food prep areas, one baking prep area, dish washing station and plenty of client storage, including refrigeration and freezing.

Recent and planned workshops also are in service of not just kitchen clients, but all clients, Sieckmann said. The most recent workshop was on taking product photos. Sieckmann is working toward a workshop on labeling and nutrition information.

"Those are the kinds of things they need if they want to sell in grocery stores," she said.

The workshops also allow for networking among the variety of businesses on The Loop, Roark-Gruender said. The concentration is on the business loop, Sieckmann said, noting while the office space will serve as a pop-up location, there also are opportunities at the Parkade Center and The Loop Community Pop-Up Park.

"The food trucks now will be able to park there (at the park) that run from here. If they are available on days we have pop-ups then we can have food truck rallies or meet-ups," Sieckmann said.

