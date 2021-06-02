Loophole prevents sex offender from getting enhanced supervision

Jun. 2—A Cool Ridge man will serve time in prison for soliciting a minor via computer, but due to a loophole in West Virginia law, he will not be eligible for enhanced supervision once he is released from prison, Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney Ben Hatfield said Tuesday.

West Virginia State Police arrested Tyler Ray Cox, 26, on Oct. 3 for engaging in communication on an app called Grindr with a person whom he believed was a 14-year-old boy. According to police, Cox texted on the app about his desire to sexually abuse the 14-year-old and made arrangements to meet up with the child on the same day on Ritter Drive in Beaver. Instead, he was met by police and was arrested.

Hatfield asked for a sentence of 2 to 10 years, the maximum under state sentencing guidelines, and said that Cox's behavior posed a threat to minors, based on a sex offender risk evaluation report that two psychiatrists had prepared.

"He stated he never viewed any pornography involving non-consenting (victims), violence or animals," said Hatfield. "However, he did disclose he had viewed child pornography in the past but claims 'maybe it's a one-time thing.'"

Prior to soliciting the minor for sex via computer, Cox had at least four prior incidents of sexual abuse of minors, including one victim who was 12 years old. Cox had been 19 or 20 years old at the time of the abuse, according to Hatfield.

The most troubling, said Hatfield, was a report that Cox did not consider his underaged victims to be "victims in any way" since they had allegedly consented to the sexual abuse.

"This is quite serious in terms of indicating he is a repeat conduct offender," said Hatfield.

Hatfield noted that a current loophole in state code exempts Cox and other offenders who solicit minors via computer from enhanced supervision once they are released from prison.

The prosecutor later explained that violation of the child abuse or sex offender code under state law automatically opens offenders to having imposed on them a term of up to 50 years probation, in addition to their sentences.

In Cox's case, he did not actually molest the intended victim but was charged with solicitation using a computer.

When lawmakers criminalized solicitation via computer, they did so as a violation of the West Virginia Computer Crimes Act. Legislators did not "back up" and include the charge on the list of sex abuse offenses that are eligible for enhanced supervision after release from prison.

Referencing the loophole in state law, Dimlich said at Cox's sentencing hearing that he had regrets that he could not order Cox to 50 years of probation once he is released.

"What I'm worried about is when you get out," said Dimlich. "I don't know how the Legislature missed this. It was just a mistake, but you are, absolutely, someone who should be subject to long-term supervision, and I don't have that available to me."

Cox's attorney, Chief Public Defender Stacy Fragile, said that Cox had been molested by a 21-year-old when he was 15 years old. In Cox's mind, Fragile said, the relationship was not sexual abuse. She said Cox considered the sexual abuse to be a consensual relationship, which explained why he did not believe that his own victims were victims of his abuse.

"That goes a long way to understanding and explaining his perspective about his being a victim of a crime," said Fragile. "Everyone seems to be of the agreement that he needs treatment.

"He also needs treatment to understand that he, himself, was a victim, and that being a victim at such a young age had led him down the road he's gone," she said.

Fragile had asked that Cox be placed on home confinement and required to enroll in an inpatient sexual treatment program.

Fragile said that Cox was not interested primarily in pre-pubescent children and that Cox's age when he molested the 12-year-old victim was unknown.

"He also told (the forensic psychiatrist) in that statement that the others were between the ages of 16 and 18," Fragile said. "We don't know how old Mr. Cox was, at the time of those, so for us to sit here and say he has a history of having sex with minors, we don't know how old he was.

"He could've been 18, and one of the people could've been 16."

Fragile told the judge that Cox had been born prematurely and weighed just a pound and nine ounces. He was so premature that doctors had told Cox's mother, who attended the Tuesday sentencing hearing, to prepare for her baby's funeral. However, Cox survived.

He participated in a public program for development delays from age two to five and had multiple major surgeries from birth to age 15 to correct various complications. He had coordination problems since birth.

"He did, however, overcome all this and did receive a high school diploma in 2014," said Fragile, adding that he had finished some college courses and wanted to obtain a college degree.

"He was raised in church and in fact was a regular attendee of church services until the age of around 19, when he came out as gay to his family and church members," said Fragile.

Cox, who has an above average IQ, according to psychiatrists, appeared via video from Southern Regional Jail. He agreed that he needed counseling but asked Dimlich to sentence him to home confinement instead of to prison.

"i was a victim," he said, adding that he had never thought of himself as a victim. "That didn't give me a right.

"I understand totally that what I did was illegal."

He said his parents have health issues that require help.

"The hardest thing about being here (at jail)...is when I give them bad news," he said. "I hear that crack in their voice.

"To have to put them through this is the hardest thing, probably, I've had to do."

Dimlich sided with the prosecutor, however, and handed down a sentence of two to 10 years and ordered Cox to register as an offender on the West Virginia Sex Offender Registry and to enter into a sex abuse treatment program while he is in prison. The treatment will start once he is transferred from SRJ, said Dimlich.

"Quite frankly, you're as well-spoken and articulate as any defendant I've had in the courtroom," Dimlich noted. "You've said a lot of the right things, but, to be honest, I didn't get the feeling you had a lot of remorse.

"I think you're high-functioning, and I can't help but to believe that you didn't know that when you reached out to these people that were under the age of 18 that you didn't know it was wrong."

The judge said he was sorry that Cox had been a victim but that this victimhood did not excuse his crimes against those he had victimized.