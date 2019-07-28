Is LoopUp Group (LON:LOOP) Using Too Much Debt?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, LoopUp Group plc (LON:LOOP) does carry debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does LoopUp Group Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at December 2018 LoopUp Group had debt of UK£16.2m, up from none in one year. However, it also had UK£7.15m in cash, and so its net debt is UK£9.00m.

A Look At LoopUp Group's Liabilities

According to the last reported balance sheet, LoopUp Group had liabilities of UK£8.90m due within 12 months, and liabilities of UK£20.2m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of UK£7.15m as well as receivables valued at UK£8.91m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling UK£13.0m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Given LoopUp Group has a market capitalization of UK£77.9m, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

LoopUp Group's net debt is sitting at a very reasonable 1.8 times its EBITDA, while its EBIT covered its interest expense just 6.6 times last year. While that doesn't worry us too much, it does suggest the interest payments are somewhat of a burden. Notably, LoopUp Group's EBIT launched higher than Elon Musk, gaining a whopping 197% on last year. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if LoopUp Group can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. In the last three years, LoopUp Group created free cash flow amounting to 5.6% of its EBIT, an uninspiring performance. That limp level of cash conversion undermines its ability to manage and pay down debt.