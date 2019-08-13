LoopUp Group plc (LON:LOOP): Earnings Growth Remains Elusive

After LoopUp Group plc's (LON:LOOP) recent earnings announcement in December 2018, it seems that analyst forecasts are fairly bearish, with profits predicted to drop by 11% next year relative to the past 5-year average growth rate of 76%. Presently, with latest-twelve-month earnings at UK£1.2m, we should see this fall to UK£1.1m by 2020. I will provide a brief commentary around the figures and analyst expectations in the near term. For those keen to understand more about other aspects of the company, you can research its fundamentals here.

Check out our latest analysis for LoopUp Group

What can we expect from LoopUp Group in the longer term?

Over the next three years, it seems the consensus view of the 3 analysts covering LOOP is skewed towards the positive sentiment. Given that it becomes hard to forecast far into the future, broker analysts tend to project ahead roughly three years. To understand the overall trajectory of LOOP's earnings growth over these next fews years, I've fitted a line through these analyst earnings forecast to determine an annual growth rate from the slope.

AIM:LOOP Past and Future Earnings, August 13th 2019 More

By 2022, LOOP's earnings should reach UK£3.2m, from current levels of UK£1.2m, resulting in an annual growth rate of 36%. EPS reaches £0.058 in the final year of forecast compared to the current £0.025 EPS today. In 2022, LOOP's profit margin will have expanded from 3.6% to 5.0%.

Next Steps:

Future outlook is only one aspect when you're building an investment case for a stock. For LoopUp Group, I've compiled three key aspects you should further examine:

Financial Health: Does it have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk. Valuation: What is LoopUp Group worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether LoopUp Group is currently mispriced by the market. Other High-Growth Alternatives : Are there other high-growth stocks you could be holding instead of LoopUp Group? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large growth potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.