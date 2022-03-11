Loose camel kills 2 in Tennessee





A loose camel attacked and killed two people on a Tennessee farm, authorities reported on Thursday.

Deputies responded to Shirley Farms in Obion County, about three hours west of Nashville, at 4:44 p.m. on Thursday after the camel was reported loose on the farm, the Obion County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook news release.

When the deputies arrived, two victims were unconscious on the ground and the camel was still loose, police said.

"The camel attacked an Obion County Sheriff's Office vehicle then move towards deputies who were attempting to move a victim to EMS," police said in the release. "It was at this time officers had to put the camel down for the safety of everyone on scene."

The victims, who died on scene, were identified as Bobby Matheny, 42, of Ridgely, and Tommy Gunn, 67, of Obion.

Multiple police departments responded to the scene, according to the news release.