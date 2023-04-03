Loose cow attacks 43-year-old jogger, flinging her into the air, Maine police say

A jogger on a trail in rural Maine found herself being chased by a cow, police said.

While preparing for an afternoon run on March 31 in Farmington, a 43-year-old woman was charged by a cow, according to a news release from the Farmington Police Department.

The animal barreled into her, flinging her into the air with its horns, police said.

The woman escaped by running to nearby trees for cover.

A 911 call was made around 3 p.m. and an ambulance was dispatched to the scene to evaluate the woman’s injuries, police said.

She sustained a minor laceration that required stitches.

The cow’s owner captured the cow after arriving at the scene. A large pig was also secured, police said.

Charges may be filed against the animal’s owner, police said.

“The animal control officer will do an investigation and report and he will decide whether or not to charge the owner,” a representative for the Farmington Police Department told McClatchy News.

As to where the large pig came from, “I have no idea,” the representative said.

Cows kill an average of 20 Americans per year, most of whom are farm workers, according to Heifer International, a nonprofit.

Farmington is about 40 miles northwest of Augusta.

