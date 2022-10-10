Loose dog shot after attacking officer, two neighbors ages 78 and 82, NC cops say

A loose dog attacked two neighbors ages 78 and 82, leaving them seriously hurt in North Carolina, officials said.

The “aggressive” dog was shot after it also bit a responding officer on Sunday, Oct. 9, according to the Rocky Mount Police Department.

Officials were called to Nelson Street after receiving reports about an animal bite. While at the scene, police reported seeing the dog “actively attacking” the 78- and 82-year-old neighbors.

An officer responding to the attack was also bitten in the thigh, officials said. She fired her police weapon twice, hitting the dog.

“The owner secured the dog until Rocky Mount Animal Control Officers arrived and took custody of the dog,” police wrote in a news release. “The investigation determined the dog was running loose when both victims who are neighbors were attacked.”

The neighbors were taken to a medical center with “severe but non-life-threatening injuries,” officials said. The injured officer went to another hospital and was later released.

The dog survived the shooting, police said, and its owner faces a citation for violating a city animal ordinance.

Rocky Mount is roughly 60 miles northeast of Raleigh.

