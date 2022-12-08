Loose dog viciously attacks person and 4 dogs, California cops say. One of the dogs died

A loose dog attacked a person and four other dogs, killing one of them, California police said.

Officers were sent near the Central Park Dog Park and Tri-City Animal Shelter in Fremont after a “report of a loose dog attacking people and other dogs” shortly before 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6, according to a Facebook post from the Fremont Police Department.

After the dog was captured, it was taken to the Tri-City Animal Shelter, police said.

The bitten dog owner did not have serious injuries and was treated on scene, according to police.

“Sadly, one of the dogs died from its injuries,” police said.

Fremont police are doing an initial investigation, and animal control will do a followup investigation for the dog bites, police said.

“As this case is currently under investigation we unfortunately cannot provide additional details at this time. We will provide additional updates when possible,” police commented on Facebook.

Fremont is about 40 miles southeast of San Francisco.

Dogs maul 16-year-old old at her home, seriously injuring her, California officials say

Panicked boy and trail of blood lead officers to 89-year-old mauled by dogs, CO cops say

Dog ran from home and attacked a leashed dog, then was stabbed to death, CA cops say