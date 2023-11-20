Loose dogs lead cops to 4-month-old, 9-year-old and parents dead in apartment, cops say

An Ohio man is accused of killing his 4-month-old baby, 9-year-old child and wife before killing himself, police say.

Lorain police were called to the family’s neighborhood at about 10 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 19 after someone reported loose dogs running in the area. A neighbor told police the dogs belonged to people in an upstairs apartment in a nearby building, Lt. Jacob Morris said at a news conference streamed by WJW.

Morris said when officers arrived at the apartment, the door was open. They walked in and saw a man, later identified as 29-year-old Tyler Young, dead on the ground in the living room.

A 9 mm pistol was found next to Young, police said.

As officers walked through the apartment, they found Tyler Young’s wife, 24-year-old Skylar Young, and their son, 4-month-old Bandin Young, Morris said. Both were dead with gunshot wounds, he said.

Officers then found the body of Skylar Young’s 9-year-old daughter Angel Isaac, who had also been shot, Morris said at the news conference.

Police believe they were killed between 1 a.m. and 10 a.m., due to the dogs being loose during that time, Morris said.

“The investigation is still ongoing, though the facts and evidence are currently leading the Lorain Police Department to determine this to be a murder-suicide committed by Tyler Young,” Morris said.

Police said they found three guns in the apartment and there was a history of domestic violence. In May, police were called to a business parking lot and Tyler Young was accused of strangling and physically assaulting Skylar Young.

A family member told police that Tyler Young had a mental health episode during the May incident, but Morris said police had not confirmed if he had an official diagnosis.

Lorain is part of the Cleveland metropolitan area.

If you are experiencing domestic violence and need someone to talk to, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline for support at 1-800-799-7233 or text “START” to 88788.

