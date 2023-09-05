Loose emu evades capture in Lakeville

TechCrunch

One proptech startup has made it its mission to offer landlords a more equitable way to screen residents, and verify their income. Founded by two former executives at a large Chicago-based institutional REIT, Rent Butter’s screening tool aims to level the playing field for people who may have fallen on hard times in the past but have managed to turn their finances around and yet still are penalized for long-ago mistakes or payment transgressions. Tom Raleigh was an attorney who was often involved in cases dealing with residents who were in arrears on rent, and Chris Rankin had worked on the company’s tech stack.