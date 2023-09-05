Loose emu evades capture in Lakeville
Residents in Lakeville are on the lookout as an emu seems to be on the loose.
Residents in Lakeville are on the lookout as an emu seems to be on the loose.
Yamaha's debut of the PW-series C2 drive unit for urban commuter ebikes coincides with the 30th anniversary of its PAS, the first modern electric bike.
Murena is in the business of deGoogling Android smartphones in the name of privacy. Murena can even sell you a deGoogled (Google) Pixel which comes purged of the usual Google services -- with no Play Store, Chrome browser, Google Maps etc -- and running its alternative /e/OS, rather than mainstream Android. The combo seems a bit of a throwback to ideas that swirled around the Android-compatible Sailfish OS and Jolla Phone -- remember 'em!
Get over 40% off these soft, breathable, 'luxurious' winners while you can.
Favorites from Tory Burch, Zella, Adidas, Casper and more are up to 60% off. Add to cart now before someone else does!
Spotify will reportedly stop paying white noise podcasts to read ads for its products. The move will impact podcasters' earnings and boost the company's bottom line.
More than 5,000 shoppers give these comfy pants a perfect five-star rating — you can get them over 60% off.
For me, the headline “The Robots Are Coming” has been a minor source of annoyance that seems to crop up at least once a week. Other people’s responses are more or less what I was anticipating: robopocalypse/killer robots, a lack of historical context, too much focus on gimmicks and flashy form factors like humanoid robots. “Robopocalypse” is a term I dropped from my vocab a while back, aside from references to the internet’s knee-jerk reaction to any new robot.
These are the changes to the Genesis GV60 and Electrified GV70 for the 2024 model year.
IFA technically kicks off today in Berlin, but it seems like Lenovo may have won the thing outright. Much of its IFA has been focused on the gaming side of things -- specifically through its Legion line of products, and there are two big additions that warrant mention here. Here however, the system is meant to approximate a large gaming monitor.
The Mountain West looks to be the likeliest option for both schools after Cal and Stanford left for the ACC on Friday.
The 2024 Chrysler Pacifica, including the newly renamed Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid, are fully competitive despite being on the market an awful long time.
A Back to the Future expansion is on the way to PowerWash Simulator, giving you the chance to clean some grime off of Doc Brown's DeLorean. It’s PowerWash Simulator’s latest notable crossover, following Final Fantasy VII, Tomb Raider and SpongeBob SquarePants DLC.
'One of the best tummy-control suits I’ve ever had,' said a shopper of this popular Amazon piece.
A spending war between billionaires battling for control of professional pickleball has thrown the sport's future into chaos.
One proptech startup has made it its mission to offer landlords a more equitable way to screen residents, and verify their income. Founded by two former executives at a large Chicago-based institutional REIT, Rent Butter’s screening tool aims to level the playing field for people who may have fallen on hard times in the past but have managed to turn their finances around and yet still are penalized for long-ago mistakes or payment transgressions. Tom Raleigh was an attorney who was often involved in cases dealing with residents who were in arrears on rent, and Chris Rankin had worked on the company’s tech stack.
The Phillies are one of the hottest teams in baseball.
As it promised last week, Samsung has launched Food, a "personalized, AI-powered food and recipe" app in eight languages and 104 countries around the world.
The NUXE Huile Prodigieuse Multi-Purpose Dry Oil has been a beauty editor secret for years.
How HBO's would-be prestige play went from buzzy show to critical disaster.
A 1959 Citroën ID19 sedan, the entry-level version of the Citroën DS, found in a Denver-area self-service wrecking yard.