Loose emu goes unclaimed after being found along Kitsap County highway

An emu was been found and captured in Kitsap County after being found along a highway.

On Jan. 27 at 3 a.m., 911 and the Kitsap Humane Society got phone calls about an emu running along Highway 16 at the Burley/Ollala exit.

The emu, affectionally dubbed “Elliot,” was safely captured with the help of Washington State Patrol, Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office, the Washington State Department of Transportation, and the Kitsap Humane Society.

The Australian-native bird was taken to a local barn while it was put on a stray hold.

After the 72-hour period hold ended and despite support from the public, an owner did not claim Elliott.

The emu was then taken to his new home at Center Valley Animal Rescue, according to a social media reel the Kitsap Humane Society posted on their Facebook page.