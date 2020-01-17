For the Senators Who Will Judge Trump, an Incomplete Story to Consider

Monitors show senators being sworn in for the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, in a press gallery on Capitol Hill in Washington, Jan. 16, 2020. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times)

WASHINGTON — By the time the Senate opened impeachment trials for Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton, its members pretty well knew the facts of the accusations against the presidents. None of them needed to turn on “The Rachel Maddow Show” to learn things they did not already know.

But as senators formally convened Thursday as a court of impeachment in the case of Donald John Trump, new revelations were still emerging, and important questions remained unanswered. The latest interviews by Lev Parnas, the Soviet-born associate of Rudy Giuliani, the president’s personal lawyer, as well as documents released by House investigators, only reinforced the reality that there is more still to be learned.

None of it may matter to the outcome even if more information does present itself in the weeks to come. The quasi-jurors who swore an oath Thursday to do “impartial justice” for the most part have already signaled their partiality. And what has been documented so far gives a pretty clear picture of Trump’s efforts to pressure Ukraine for incriminating information about his political rivals, whether it is cause for removing him from office or not.

Yet there are still so many loose threads to be pulled that the story feels incomplete. Did Trump know “everything that was going on,” as Parnas put it in an interview with The New York Times on the same day he appeared on Maddow’s MSNBC show? Was an American ambassador who had been targeted by Trump really put under surveillance by an unstable associate of Parnas, as text messages indicated?

Underscoring the fluidity of the story was the release Thursday of a damning new report by the independent Government Accountability Office, or GAO. The report concluded that the federal budget office, acting on Trump’s orders, violated federal law by suspending security aid to Ukraine even as the president and his associates were pushing the former Soviet republic for help against Democrats. The accountability office’s finding would presumably be relevant in a trial turning in part on the suspended aid.

And the recent offer to testify by John Bolton, the president’s former national security adviser who privately denounced the geopolitical “drug deal” orchestrated by Trump’s other advisers, only underlines that many of the key players in the tale of intrigue have yet to publicly disclose what they know.

The missing information, like almost everything else in Washington these days, is seen through drastically different lenses depending on the viewer’s political perspective.

To Democrats, Parnas’ revelations and Bolton’s offer of testimony only bolster their argument for calling witnesses during the Senate trial, which will get underway in earnest Tuesday. If the Republican majority led by Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky refuses, Democrats say, it will be perpetuating a cover-up on behalf of a corrupt president.

“Both the revelations about Mr. Parnas and the GAO opinion strengthen our push for witnesses and documents in the trial,” Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York, the Democratic leader, told reporters. “The GAO opinion, especially, makes clear that the documents we requested in our letter to Leader McConnell are even more needed now than when we requested it last month. Because President Trump, simply put, broke the law.”

To Republicans, the latest claims and disclosures are evidence that House Democrats put together a slapdash investigation that was not thorough enough before they rushed to an ultimately partisan vote on the House floor. It is not the Senate’s job, Republicans say, to do what the House failed to do.

“Makes them look sloppy as hell,” said Solomon Wisenberg, a deputy independent counsel during the investigation that led to Clinton’s impeachment and trial 21 years ago. “I think they should have gotten their act together a little better.”

Wisenberg said the House Democrats should have authorized an impeachment inquiry earlier and issued subpoenas to Bolton and anyone else they wanted to question. “They wouldn’t be in this hot mess,” he said.

One way or the other, it is clear the Senate is opening a trial in a far different position than it did in 1868 when it determined Johnson’s fate or in 1999 when it considered charges against Clinton, both of whom were ultimately acquitted.