Loose livestock found and captured near Richland Hills, police say

A pony that was reported missing Thursday morning was found and captured by Richland Hills police, according to police officials.

At about 7:20 am Thursday, the Richland Hills Police Department responded to a report of loose livestock at the intersection of the 6300 block of Baker Boulevard and the 6300 block of Boulevard 26 near Richland Hills.

Several 911 calls were received regarding a “small horse in the area,” police said.

Richland Hills police arrived and located a pony. They determined the pony came from a residence in Richland Hills.

Richland Hills police received assistance from the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office after locating a pony.

“We called the professional cowboys for assistance,” Richland Hills police said in a Facebook post. “Some jobs require a cowboy on a horse with a rope.”

The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office Livestock Unit was contacted for assistance in capturing the pony.

The pony was safely taken into custody and the owner of the pony was notified, police said.

“Shout out and thanks to our partners over at the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office for saddling up and wrangling this little fella for us,” Richland Hills police said in the Facebook post. “Pony is safe.”

This incident is still under investigation as to the circumstances surrounding the pony getting loose.