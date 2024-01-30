Loose tires cause two crashes in less than a week

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – In less than a week, loose tires have caused two very serious crashes.

The first was along the Turner Turnpike in Stroud near Tulsa. That driver is still in the hospital. Five days later, another crash occurred on I-35 in Moore.

This was the aftermath of a crash that Monday morning after a tire fell off a pick up truck.

“It began on I-35 southbound at about shields boulevard in Moore. Another vehicle ran over that tire causing that tire to go over the concrete barrier wall,” said Preston Cox, the PIO for Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

After that, the tire flew into oncoming traffic going north, hitting a couple cars, and going through a sprinter van before hitting two more cars.

Fortunately, the driver of the van was only grazed.

“Caused a minor facial wound to the driver before going out the back of that sprinter van,” said Cox.

Five days before the crash in Moore, a driver was critically injured by a loose tire on the Turner Turnpike in Stroud near Tulsa.

“The vehicle going eastbound lost the wheel and she was heading westbound and the wheel struck the roofline and windshield on the driver’s side of her vehicle, crushing the top of the vehicle and on her,” said David Setzer whose wife was driving the car.

Setzer said his wife was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

“She has no short term memory at this time. She’s cognizant, but still very confused. She still can’t tell you what happened,” said Setzer.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the driver who lost the tire is still nowhere to be found.

It doesn’t end there, back in September, News 4 was sent dash cam video of a tire flying through the air, smashing through the windshield of a car on I-44 in Oklahoma City.

The driver is said to be doing better.

To prevent scenes like this, OHP said it’s up to driver.

“It’s a good practice to go in and check the lug nuts after you’ve had your tires rotated, go and make sure that they’re on their own tight,” said Cox.

