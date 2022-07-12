Loose umbrella ‘shattered’ beachgoer’s face as she relaxed on SC coast, lawsuit says

A loose beach umbrella “shattered” a woman’s nose — and a South Carolina resort is to blame, she said.

Berenice Kelly was relaxing on the coast last summer when the umbrella hit her face, leaving her with serious injuries that required “extensive repair surgery,” according to a court document.

Now, she and her husband, Theodore Kelly, are suing a hotel chain they say owned the unsecured umbrella. The chain — the Hyatt Hotels Corporation — didn’t immediately respond to McClatchy News’ requests for comment on July 11.

The Kellys accuse the company of being negligent during their June 2021 visit to the Isle of Palms, near the Wild Dunes Resort. The resort property is roughly 15 miles northeast of the tourist hot spot of Charleston.

Berenice Kelly said she was in a beach chair “when she was struck in the face by an unanchored beach umbrella.” Her husband reportedly called for help and rushed to provide first aid, becoming injured himself.

As a result of the incident, “Berenice Kelly suffered great physical harm and injury, underwent much physical pain, suffering, mental anguish, emotional distress, permanent injuries, loss of activities, and incurred medical expenses,” the lawsuit said.

Theodore Kelly also was hurt physically and emotionally, and he “lost the companionship and services of his wife” according to the court document.

Among their allegations, the couple said the resort didn’t pay attention to the weather and failed to keep beachgoers safe because it didn’t “prevent umbrellas from blowing down the beach.” The property is also accused of shortfalls in the ways it erected umbrellas and trained workers.

The couple is seeking damages in the lawsuit, which was filed in Charleston County on July 5.

