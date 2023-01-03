Looted ancient sarcophagus returned to rightful home in Egypt

U.S. authorities have sent a stolen Egyptian sarcophagus back to its native land.

The 9.5-foot-tall Green Coffin, looted years ago from Abusir al-Malaq in northern Egypt, was trafficked to the U.S. in 2008 and sold to a private collector who loaned it to a museum at Emory University and later to the Houston Museum of Natural Sciences.

Daniel Rubinstein, U.S. chargé d’affaires in Egypt, did a symbolic handover of the relic at a ceremony Monday in Cairo.

The item comes from Egypt’s Late Dynastic Period, dating from the end of the time of the pharaohs, said Mostafa Waziri, the top official at the country’s Supreme Council of Antiquities. An Egyptian priest named Ankhenmaat was the probable owner, but some of the inscription is missing, Waziri noted.

The sarcophagus was originally looted by the same German trafficking network that stole the Gold Coffin, which wound up in the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City and was returned in 2019. Egyptian authorities have retrieved thousands of stolen artifacts, 5,300 in 2021 alone.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg determined back in September that the Green Coffin had been looted and traced its path through Germany to the U.S.

“While the coffin lid has long ignited the imaginations of those who view it due to its striking green visage and extraordinary size at almost ten feet long, it is these same qualities which led to its illegal exportation from Egypt as part of a massive, multinational network of antiquities smugglers,” Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York Acting Special Agent in Charge Ricky Patel said in a statement in September.

