Looters ransack San Francisco Neiman Marcus in broad daylight: Video

Jake Dima
·3 min read

Looters were captured on video Monday ransacking a Neiman Marcus in San Francisco as thefts continue to plague businesses in the area.

At least nine suspects smashed display cases, snatched handbags, and jetted out of the building before law enforcement arrived to the scene at about 6 p.m., according to footage. The suspects were seen running out of the store with their hands full of merchandise before entering an apparent getaway car that sped off down a busy intersection.

A man was caught on video in June filling a garbage bag with what appeared to be hair products before leaving the drugstore on his bicycle. A security guard, who was recording the incident, tried to grab the individual, though he eluded custody.

SAN FRANCISCO OFFICER FAULTS DISTRICT ATTORNEY'S 'CRIMINALS FIRST AGENDA' FOR BRAZEN STRING OF WALGREENS THEFTS

Walgreens shuttered 17 of its stores in the San Francisco area in the past five years, and the company said thefts in the area are four times more likely than anywhere else in the country as executives budgeted 35 times more for security personnel to guard the chains.

Target executives in the city also decided to limit business hours in response to an uptick in larceny.

Shoppers can no longer buy products in the chains after 6 p.m. after once being permitted to shop until 10 p.m.

"For more than a month, we’ve been experiencing a significant and alarming rise in theft and security incidents at our San Francisco stores," a spokesperson for Target said at the time.

San Francisco Police Lt. Tracy McCray faulted District Attorney Chesa Boudin's "criminals first agenda" for the uptick in theft incidents.

"What happened in that Walgreens has been going on in the city for quite a while," she said in June. "I’m used to it. I mean, we could have a greatest hits compilation of people just walking in and cleaning out the store shelves and security guards, the people who work there, just standing by helplessly because they can’t do anything."

"The 'criminals first' agenda from the district attorney [is to blame] because he's not prosecuting any of those crimes as felonies [or] as a commercial burglary. [Criminals realize,] 'This is gonna get slapped down to a misdemeanor,'" she continued.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Thefts under $950 are considered a misdemeanor in McCray's area of operation, she added, and suspected criminals are often issued citations instead of spending time in jail ahead of their court date. In some cases, she said, thieves will have their case thrown out if they skip their court appearances.

Neither the San Francisco Police Department nor Neiman Marcus immediately responded to requests for comment from the Washington Examiner.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, San Francisco, California, Crime, Police, Law Enforcement

Original Author: Jake Dima

Original Location: Looters ransack San Francisco Neiman Marcus in broad daylight: Video

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Target will shut its San Francisco stores at 6 p.m. to curb an 'alarming rise' in shoplifting

    Target stores in the city will close at 6 p.m. "We've been experiencing a significant and alarming rise in theft and security incidents," it said.

  • US service sector grows, albeit slightly slower in June

    The Institute for Supply Management said Tuesday that its monthly survey of service industries retreated to a reading of 60.1, following a all-time high reading of 64 in May. Any reading above 50 indicates the sector is expanding. It’s the 13th straight month of expansion in the services sector following a two-month contraction in April and May of last year as businesses were forced to shut down during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. After five consecutive months of expansion, the employment index fell into contraction territory in June with a reading of 49.3, down from May's 55.3, suggesting many companies are still struggling to hire enough workers.

  • VIDEO: Group steals designer handbags from SF Neiman Marcus

    HIGH-END HEIST: The suspects can be seen running out of the department store with the designer purses in hand.

  • Video shows burglar slamming car into SF business before theft

    'We don't feel safe anymore': Someone drove a car into their storefront at 3:15 a.m. to break the door. In the moments that followed, surveillance footage shows the burglar take off with $10,000 worth of lottery scratchers. This happened twice.

  • Boss Behind Indeed, Glassdoor Says Job Hunting ‘Totally Broken’

    (Bloomberg) -- Japanese staffing and internet firm Recruit Holdings Co., one of Japan’s biggest and most laid-back companies, was well positioned for the work-from-home shift and transition to a post-Covid future, said Chief Executive Officer Hisayuki Idekoba.The “ground-up type of culture” at Japan’s fifth-biggest company, where employees are judged on their ability to deliver results rather than time spent in the office or sitting in meetings, was an asset during the pandemic, according to Ide

  • Troubled waters: U.S. warship leads drills in Russia's back yard

    2 weeks after tense U.K.-Russia encounter off Crimea, commander of USS Ross tells CBS News, "international airspace and waters are for everybody."

  • Sixers' Ben Simmons seen with Maya Jama amid trade rumors

    Wimbledon draws in the celebs every year, and Sixers star Ben Simmons made a notable appearance Monday. By Adam Hermann

  • Lebanon caretaker premier pleads for aid as crisis worsens

    Lebanon’s caretaker prime minister warned on Tuesday that the country is hurtling toward a “social explosion” and appealed on the international community for assistance to prevent the demise of the nation facing multiple crises. Hassan Diab's plea came as he spoke to diplomats in Lebanon, where politicians have failed to agree on forming a new government, nearly a year after Diab’s Cabinet resigned. Diab urged friendly nations to extend assistance despite the lack of a new government, saying that linking aid to reform of a deeply corrupt system has become a “threat to the lives of Lebanese” and to the country’s stability.

  • Dogecoin – Daily Tech Analysis –July 5th, 2021

    It’s a bearish start to the day. Dogecoin would need to move through the day’s pivot to avoid heavier losses on the day.

  • I tried Ina Garten's trick for easy and delicious hash browns, and they were impressively golden and fluffy

    I tried the celebrity chef's popular tip for making deliciously crispy hash browns in the waffle maker. Here's how the breakfast dish came out.

  • No medal target for Singapore athletes at Tokyo Olympics, not even for Joseph Schooling

    Sports officials declined to set a medal target for Singapore athletes at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, including defending champion Joseph Schooling.

  • Exclusive-Biden sides with farmers over 'Right to Repair' tractor software battle

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden wants the Federal Trade Commission to limit the ability of farm equipment manufacturers to restrict tractor owners from using independent repair shops or complete some repairs on their own, a source briefed on the matter told Reuters Tuesday. Biden's planned executive order on competition, expected to be released in the coming days, will encourage the FTC to address the issue, the source said. Deere and the FTC did not immediately comment.

  • Large crowds bring July 4 chaos to Loop; 2 officers injured

    Chicago police said they responded to several large groups gathering throughout downtown Sunday night, with at least two police officers injured.

  • Eighth Suspect Arrested in Dismemberment of Georgia Mom Rossana Delgado

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos GBI/ NATIONAL CENTER FOR MISSING AND ENDANGEREDGeorgia authorities have arrested an eighth suspect in connection with the dismemberment death of ride-share driver Rossana Delgado, a 37-year-old mother-of-two, Fox 5 Atlanta reports. The latest suspect to be nabbed, 35-year-old Juan Ayala-Rodriguez, was arrested in Mexico by the United States Marshal's Service and will be extradited back to Georgia to face charges. In April, Delgado disappeared after

  • Parris Island graduate who saved woman from attack in Savannah motel receives medal

    The Marine is now stationed in Hawaii.

  • Driver knocks woman off bike and gets shot by another bicyclist

    Police said the driver had no right to tell the bicyclists that they could not ride around in the neighborhood.

  • 2 women arrested after stealing French bulldog puppy worth $10,000 from pet store

    Two women have been arrested for allegedly stealing a 14-week-old French bulldog puppy worth thousands of dollars from a Texas pet store. Local police received a call from the pet store saying that two women had just run out of the establishment with a puppy, according to a report from ABC News’ Houston station KTRK.

  • White man who pushed Black neighbor in racist rant arrested

    A white man who is seen in video footage pushing a Black neighbor with his chest and using racist slurs to address the neighbor and others on Friday has been arrested. Edward C. Mathews, 45, was arrested on Monday evening after protesters gathered outside of his Mount Laurel home for multiple hours. In the footage showing the confrontation on Friday, Mathews gives his address several times before finally walking away saying, “Come (expletive) see me.”

  • Lawsuit: Man who sparked treasure hunt retrieved own loot

    A French treasure hunter has sued the estate of a Santa Fe, New Mexico, antiquities dealer who sparked a yearslong search across the American West by hiding a chest filled with gold, coins and other valuables. Bruno Raphoz is seeking $10 million in a complaint filed last week in U.S. District Court in New Mexico. The lawsuit comes a year after another man found the treasure in Wyoming, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.

  • 18-year-old launches firework mortar at hovering police helicopter, Tennessee cops say

    The helicopter was flying over a parking lot as part of a “street racing initiative,” police say.